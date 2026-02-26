Skip to main content

MotoGP Thailand GP

Marc Marquez lacking same strength as last year after “no joke” Indonesia injury

Marquez won’t be 100% fit at the start of the 2026 season and has adjusted his bike accordingly

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Marc Marquez admitted he does not yet have the same physical strength as last year, as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury that cut short his title-winning MotoGP campaign in Indonesia.

The Spaniard begins his title defence in Buriram this weekend as one of the favourites, having shown strong pace throughout pre-season testing. But his winter preparations have been far from straightforward.

The fracture he sustained at Lombok in October ruled him out of the crucial post-season test in Valencia and severely limited his off-season training.

It wasn’t until the end of December that he was able to ride a bike of any kind, and he only sampled the GP26 for the first time at the Sepang test in February.

Marquez had already made it clear during testing that he doesn’t know when he will be able to return to full fitness - or what his current ceiling truly is.

These limitations have now impacted his choice of aero package for 2026, with the 30-year-old revealing that he has reverted to a previous version that is less physically demanding.

“The truth is that I'll start with 2024 aerodynamics. Last year I finished with the 2025 ones, but there's a reason for everything,” he told Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

“I'm not saying I won't use the ‘25 again during the season. But right now, I have to ride in a way that the ‘24 aerodynamics help me a little more than the '25. 

“At the moment, I don't have the strength I had last year. So I need a bike that turns a little more, that goes more in the right line and doesn't force it as much as last year with the aerodynamic step.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

Marquez reiterated that his injury has proved more serious than originally thought, prolonging his recovery timeline.

“I don't know what my 100% will be, so we're improving. I feel like there's still room for improvement,” he said.

“Obviously, the injury in Indonesia was no joke. It was an injury that at first looked like it would heal quickly and I could be in Valencia, but they told me very quickly that it was going to be a tough winter. But now we're still looking for 100% after this new injury.”

Marquez’s pre-season was complicated by a stomach bug during last weekend’s Buriram test, although he still finished as the top Ducati rider in third, behind the Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura.

"I'm feeling energetic,” he said. “The gastroenteritis, which was treated with Fortasec [medication], has subsided. But it's true that afterwards your body feels empty, and during the test it was impossible to recover. But yesterday, on Wednesday, I was already feeling energetic.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

MotoGP riders pose for a group photo

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Luca Marini, Honda HRC, Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team, Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

MotoGP riders pose for a group photo

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

