Repsol Honda star Marquez was already forced to sit out the Andalusian Grand Prix after breaking his arm in a violent crash in the closing stages of the season-opening Spanish GP last month.

He rode in free practice at the second Jerez race, managing 28 laps, but withdrew from the event after feeling a weakness develop in his elbow.

Following surgery and intensive rehabilitation on his injury, it was revealed that the titanium plate he had inserted into his arm, which was screwed to the bones, has broken due to stress.

In a statement, his team said: “Marc Marquez underwent a second operation today, Monday August 3, after the titanium plate used to fix his right humerus was found to have suffered damage due to stress accumulation. Dr Xavier Mir and his team at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus successfully replaced the titanium plate and Marc will now stay in hospital for 48 hours before being discharged.”

Dr. Mir added: “Marc Marquez underwent surgery 13 days ago and today he returned to the operating room. The first operation was successful, what was not expected was that the plate was insufficient. An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation.

"The rider has not felt pain during this period. He has always followed the medical advice given and the feeling from his body. Unfortunately, an over-stress has caused this issue. Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time.”

In a social media post on Sunday, Marquez was shown working on his injured arm in the gym, with the message "We are working to try and arrive in the best possible conditions for the #CzechGP!"

Marquez is already 50 points behind Fabio Quartararo, who has won both of the races so far this year.

Related video