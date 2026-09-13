Marc Marquez: MotoGP rivals gave me a “present” - and it tastes “sweet”

Marc Marquez admitted that his MotoGP title rivals have handed him a “present” in recent races after taking the championship lead at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider romped to victory at Misano on Sunday after polesitter Marco Bezzecchi crashed out on the opening lap, suffering another costly setback in the title race.

This marked Marquez’s fifth grand prix victory in seven races, putting him level in the standings with Aprilia’s Jorge Martin, but ahead on countback thanks to his greater number of wins.

The Spaniard has been on an impressive run since returning from injury eight races ago in Mugello, with his speed, experience and his technical astuteness giving him a decisive edge in the championships.

But Marquez doesn’t hesitate to admit that he has been fortunate that his championship rivals - particularly Aprilia duo Bezzecchi and Martin - have made too many errors after overcoming a 102-points deficit in a little over three months.

“I was ready to ride to ride at Mugello [in May], not at my 100%, but it was also to prepare to have some chance to win races. I was not thinking on the championship because it was not in my hands.

“It's true that the opponents give me the present. And when I tasted that present, it was sweet. So I'm trying to take the maximum profit from my riding style, from my bike and from my team.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images

Marquez stood eighth in the championship heading into June’s Hungarian GP, which marked the eighth round of the season. At that stage, he had scored less than half the points of Bezzecchi, who held a comfortable lead in the championship over Martin after winning four of the first seven grands prix.

But the championship took a decisive turn at Balaton Park, with Aprilia and Ducati’s contrasting fortunes shaping the next phase of the season. As Marquez returned to winning ways, Aprilia riders began to falter, with Martin triggering a multi-bike crash in Balaton Park and Bezzecchi getting banned from the Czech GP for hitting a marshal in the sprint race.

Further injuries for Bezzecchi and Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura, plus a drop in form for VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio, gave the reigning champion a decisive edge through the middle part of the season.

Marquez and Bezzecchi were expected to engage in a fierce duel at Misano on Sunday, but the Italian’s mistake at Turn 13 eliminated a major contender from the race.

Marquez said Sunday’s race would have been “different” if he had to fight with Bezzecchi all the way to the finish.

“On that first lap, it's difficult to say [what happened]. We are riding at the limit. In sector three, Marco was gaining three tenths during all weekend, and, already on that first lap he was going [very fast].

“It's true that Marco's mistake helps a lot. The race was different because I believe that he was riding in a very good way today. On the first lap, he was flying already. But OK, we just did our maximum.”