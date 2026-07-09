Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Mercedes investigating George Russel's British GP top speed issue

Formula 1
British GP
Mercedes investigating George Russel's British GP top speed issue

Marc Marquez: 'My biggest MotoGP opponent is my fitness'

MotoGP
German GP
Marc Marquez: 'My biggest MotoGP opponent is my fitness'

Is Red Bull better or worse off one year after Christian Horner's sacking? Our writers have their say

Formula 1
British GP
Is Red Bull better or worse off one year after Christian Horner's sacking? Our writers have their say

Maverick Vinales: 'KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they cancelled it'

MotoGP
German GP
Maverick Vinales: 'KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they cancelled it'

One year on: How Red Bull changed post-Christian Horner

Formula 1
British GP
One year on: How Red Bull changed post-Christian Horner

How technical issues have cost Francesco Bagnaia 40 points in 2026 MotoGP title fight

MotoGP
German GP
How technical issues have cost Francesco Bagnaia 40 points in 2026 MotoGP title fight

Why there are no quick fixes for all of Max Verstappen’s frustrations at Red Bull

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
British GP
Why there are no quick fixes for all of Max Verstappen’s frustrations at Red Bull

Marco Bezzecchi plays down German GP chances: 'I'm in a lot of pain'

MotoGP
German GP
Marco Bezzecchi plays down German GP chances: 'I'm in a lot of pain'
MotoGP German GP

Marc Marquez: 'My biggest MotoGP opponent is my fitness'

The only thing standing in the way of another title is his physical recovery, reckons the nine-time champion

Richard Asher
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez has ramped up the psychological pressure on his MotoGP title rivals by claiming that his sternest opponent is his own body. 

The factory Ducati rider has battled injuries for years, and still hasn't fully recovered from the consequences of his fall in Indonesia last season. 

But despite the state of his fitness, he is fifth in the world championship, 40 points behind leader Jorge Martin. And given his nine victories at the Sachsenring, he will go into this weekend's German Grand Prix as favourite.

On the eve of the halfway point of the season, which will be followed by MotoGP's summer break, Marquez was asked whom he saw as his biggest rival as several riders try to make a decisive move in the championship.

Rather than respectfully naming names, the wily Marquez hinted they would be powerless to stop him if he achieves full fitness in the second half of the season. 

"My biggest rival - or what I'm more worried about - is my physical condition," said the Catalan. "The rest, I don't care. It's true that they are super fast, but this is my main opponent - to continue growing my level in the next races."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Responding to a different question about his strategic approach to a championship fight involving so many riders, Marquez again said the battle was with himself rather than others.

"Of course, if a championship is open, it means that nobody has a clear advantage." he said.

"In my opinion, for example, Marco Bezzecchi has been the fastest one during the first part of the season. But not the best one, because Jorge Martin is leading the championship. 

"So, in the end, you need to approach [things] in a different way when you are fighting against one rider, or when you are fighting against four riders.

"But at the moment, my fight is another one. After the summer break, I will understand where I can arrive [finish the season]."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Maverick Vinales: 'KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they cancelled it'

Top Comments
More from
Richard Asher

Marco Bezzecchi plays down German GP chances: 'I'm in a lot of pain'

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
Marco Bezzecchi plays down German GP chances: 'I'm in a lot of pain'

Injured Johann Zarco hit with double long lap for Barcelona crash

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
Injured Johann Zarco hit with double long lap for Barcelona crash

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

Latest news

Mercedes investigating George Russel's British GP top speed issue

Formula 1
British GP
Mercedes investigating George Russel's British GP top speed issue

Marc Marquez: 'My biggest MotoGP opponent is my fitness'

MotoGP
German GP
Marc Marquez: 'My biggest MotoGP opponent is my fitness'

Is Red Bull better or worse off one year after Christian Horner's sacking? Our writers have their say

Formula 1
British GP
Is Red Bull better or worse off one year after Christian Horner's sacking? Our writers have their say

Maverick Vinales: 'KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they cancelled it'

MotoGP
German GP
Maverick Vinales: 'KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they cancelled it'

Feature

Discover prime content

Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP

MotoGP
Dutch GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Richard Asher
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

MotoGP
Czech GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
By Rachit Thukral
Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last
View more