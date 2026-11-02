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MotoGP Malaysian GP

Marc Marquez not celebrating MotoGP title yet: "I don't want to fall into the trap"

The Ducati rider acknowledged that he is now in a very strong position to secure his 10th world title, but warned that there is still work to be done before he can celebrate

Oriol Puigdemont

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 7:57 AM

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Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: MOHD RASFAN-AFP via Getty Images

Marc Marquez, who was 102 points behind then-championship-leader Marco Bezzecchi on 31 May, left Sepang on Sunday with a 44-point advantage over second-placed Jorge Martin, who is currently injured, and a 67-point lead over Bezzecchi.

Marquez effectively eliminated the Italian from title contention with a commanding victory in Malaysia. He could be crowned world champion as early as this week's Qatar GP if he outscores Martin by 30 points and Bezzecchi by eight.

Marquez executed his strategy perfectly from the start in Sunday's race at Sepang, passing pole-sitter and brother Alex Marquez to take the lead before gradually extending his advantage over the chasing pack. He eventually crossed the finish line more than four seconds clear of Pedro Acosta, who finished between the two Marquez brothers on the podium.

“When it's your day, it's your day, and you have to make the most of it. I was super focused from the beginning, approaching it like a time attack and taking risks, but my mentality doesn't change. We are keeping our focus. There are few races left, but many moments," the Spaniard said.

He admitted that the victory meant more to him than simply adding another grand prix win to his tally.

“Yes, it's more than just a victory, but we still have to get the job done," he explained. "I'm focusing very much on those moments when you have to seize your opportunity. This weekend, I had a feeling that this was one of those moments. Jorge was injured, and you cannot afford to give Bezzecchi any momentum because we now have circuits coming up that suit him.

“From FP1 onwards, I went out as if I was attacking a lap time, trying to find the limits during practice, and then manage the race in the best possible way."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Mohd Rasfan - AFP - Getty Images

Championship chances

In less than five months, Marquez has gone from trailing the championship leader by 102 points to holding a 44-point advantage at the top of the standings.

“Yes, but the job is not finished. I don't want to fall into the trap, starting here in front of the microphones, of thinking that it's already done. No, I want to continue with the same mentality because, I insist, there are few races left but many moments. We have to remain very focused,” he said.

Asked about the next of those 'many moments' he had referred to, Marquez said his immediate priority was to take a break before travelling to Qatar.

“The next moment is going home and resting. We will arrive in Qatar on Thursday and, from then on, prepare for the weekend with the same mentality,” he confirmed.

Marquez has also gradually improved his physical condition following his shoulder and arm problems, although he acknowledged that his recent victories have played a major role in helping him maintain his momentum.

“The shoulder and arm don't recover completely. It's about adapting, persevering and finding a different way to ride, looking for things that can help me. But this second half of the season has helped me a lot. Mentally, fighting for a championship is what makes me go fast,” he revealed.

“This weekend, I was like Alex Marquez. Let him explain it to you and you'll understand,” he said, with the Gresini rider having dominated last year's race but struggled this time due to a shoulder injury.

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