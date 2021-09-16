Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

By:

Marc Marquez admits “I’m not enjoying” riding right now in MotoGP due to the physical limitations he is trying to recover from following his career-threatening arm break last year.

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

The Honda rider badly broke his right arm in last year’s Spanish Grand Prix and was ruled out of the rest of the COVID-shaped 2020 campaign, while he had to undergo three operations on the injury.

He finally returned to action in Portugal in April and has since won the German GP, while adding a second to his tally last time out at Aragon to be the top Honda rider in the standings in 10th.

But these results came on anticlockwise circuits where the strain on his recovering right arm and shoulder is lessened, with Marquez admitting repeatedly this year that he cannot ride in the manner he used to because of his physical condition.

Ahead of this weekend’s San Marino GP at Misano – an event Marquez has won three times in MotoGP – the Honda rider admits his current situation is making riding unenjoyable for him.

“Of course, now I’m racing, and I try to compete, and I try to improve my level, but I’m not enjoying,” Marquez said.

“At the moment, it’s true I enjoy a few laps, a few corners, but when you have pain you don’t enjoy it.

“Now we are at where I start to enjoy in some moments, the target is to enjoy it more.

“When I will enjoy it on the bike, I will be more competitive.”

Marquez ruled out the prospect of undergoing a fourth operation on his right arm in the off-season, but notes he is currently having to take three days off after each race to recover his arm before getting back into training.

“At the moment, the plan is to try to understand how to improve these last races, and especially after Austin we have then two weeks [off] and [I] will try to work a little bit at home to see if we can do a step,” he added.

“Now we arrive from a race track and I need to take a rest for three days, which is a lot, but if not I feel pain.

“And then I train for two, three days more, and then I’m already flying to another race track.

“So, it’s not the way that I work in the past.

“Still, I have a specific plan, but now at the moment we try to work. To try to work is the plan, then we will understand. But plan A is to work on myself.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Previous article

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

4 h
2
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

2 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win

2 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

Latest news
Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

1 h
Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

2 h
Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

5 h
Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

7 h
Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026
Video Inside
MotoGP

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

Sep 15, 2021
Latest videos
Will Buxton and Haydn Cobb talk about latest MotoGP updates and more 09:08
MotoGP
8 h

Will Buxton and Haydn Cobb talk about latest MotoGP updates and more

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026 00:41
MotoGP
8 h

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

MotoGP: Honda stand by bike philosophy after Marquez injury 09:05
MotoGP
Sep 14, 2021

MotoGP: Honda stand by bike philosophy after Marquez injury

MotoGP: Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano 00:36
MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

MotoGP: Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win 00:42
MotoGP
Sep 12, 2021

Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win

More from
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy Aragon GP
MotoGP

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary” Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist in my dictionary”

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Trending Today

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo opens up on 'primal' feeling before shock Monza F1 win

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.