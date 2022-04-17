Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020 Next / The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year
MotoGP News

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Marc Marquez admits “now is not the time to fight for the podium” in MotoGP as he tries to find a set-up direction with the 2022 Honda.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

The six-time world champion has had a fraught start to the 2022 campaign as he has struggled to understand the radically-revised Honda MotoGP bike, which is now more rear biased to improve traction.

After finishing fifth in Qatar, Marquez was ruled out of the Indonesian Grand Prix after a violent warm-up crash left him with a concussion – which then led to the return of double vision problems, which forced him to sit out the following Argentina GP.

He returned for last week’s Americas GP, where he finished sixth after a stunning fightback from last when an issue with his bike saw him barely move away from the line at the start.

Marquez now sits 13th in the standings having scored just 21 points out of a possible 100.

Moving into the European phase of the championship starting next weekend in Portugal, Marquez doesn’t believe he has the performance to fight for wins at every circuit – but believes now is not the time to be thinking about podiums.

“Now we need to understand what our level is in European tracks, which I don’t think is the level to fight for the victory every race,” Marquez said at COTA.

“But another important thing, in a circuit I know very well [COTA], I know exactly where the weak points of the bike are.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: MotoGP

“I already pushed to Honda to say ‘you have to work there and there’ if you wanna be competitive in the next races.

“It’s true that Pol [Espargaro] is riding well in some race tracks, [Takaaki] Nakagami is riding well in some race tracks.

“But we have some weak points that we need to improve if we want to be consistent in all race tracks.

“I mean what I learn is that with this championship, with this bike, you cannot predict the GP.

“You cannot go into a GP and say ‘this one I will win, this one I will finish top five, this one I will finish top 10’.

“You don’t know. During the weekend you need to accept where you are and if you are 10th, you are 10th.

“But of course I will take the risk and the target is to try to build the podium every race. But right now is not the time to fight for the podium.”

Marquez’s team-mate Pol Espargaro ended the COTA race 13th having battled a bout of food poisoning, and is the only Honda rider to get to the podium so far in 2022 after finishing third in Qatar.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
Previous article

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
Next article

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face" Portugal GP
MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Latest news

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
5 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.