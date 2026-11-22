MotoGP Portuguese GP

Marc Marquez on sealing title with lowly eighth: 'The race could f*** off today'

For Marquez, the Portuguese GP was all about wrapping up the title - and nothing else

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 4:48 PM

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Marc Marquez gave his hard-racing rivals a wide berth on his way to the title

Photo by: Miguel Lemos / Soccrates / Getty Images

Newly-crowned 2026 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he could not have cared less about the winning Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix - albeit with somewhat stronger language.

The Spaniard rode a cautious race to eighth place, which was enough to achieve the only goal he had on Sunday at Portimao: winning a 10th motorcycle world championship.

Adding to the mental challenge was the memory of the mistake he had made late in the sprint race a day earlier, despite riding a similarly careful race.

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"Yesterday was a big warning, so today I said 'f*** off' [to] the race," he laughed shortly after getting the job done. "I didn't care about the result. I just I wanted to close the championship."

Speaking in the subsequent press conference, Marquez elaborated on the tension with which he was riding as he tried harder than usual to stay out of trouble.

"After the mistake of yesterday, today was the time to forget the race, to close the race."

Marquez went on to explain that this was easier said than done, considering the permutations involved in sealing the championship - and the fact that he was less informed than the global audience watching on.

For Marquez, much depended on the relative positions of the factory Aprilia riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin. They were first and second respectively in the closing stages, but too far up the road for the Ducati rider to see what they were up to.

As Marquez nearest points challenger, Martin moving into the lead would only have added to the tension.

The solution, Marquez explained, was trying to catch a glimpse of the lead battle on the giant television screens around the track.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"At one point I was [in ninth place] close to Brad Binder. I saw that Jorge was second, but I didn't know if he was close to Bezzecchi. And I thought that if Jorge won, I needed to be eighth.

"For that reason, I was trying to look at the screens. Then on one screen, I saw that Bezzecchi had a gap, and then I relaxed. But if not, if Jorge was close to Bezzecchi, I was attacking Binder, for sure!"

In fact, ninth place would have been enough for Marquez regardless. But processing the mathematics under the helmet was just another unusual challenge on the day - much like fighting his instincts to ride 'slowly'.

"Today, for example, I realised how important the rider is. The bike was not working, but it's the same bike as yesterday! I just wasn't braking in the correct place. I wasn't sliding in the correct place. I was opening the gas too early."

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