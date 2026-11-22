Special feature

MotoGP Qatar GP

Marc Marquez overtakes Valentino Rossi - now only Angel Nieto and Giacomo Agostini have more titles

Marc Marquez is now a 10-time world champion in motorcycle racing, including eight titles in MotoGP. The Spaniard has thus moved ahead of Valentino Rossi and now has only two legends ahead of him in the all-time list

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 3:47 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

Marc Marquez continues to cement his legacy in motorcycle racing and sport as a whole. If his return to the top in 2025, with an impeccable season until he was injured, already left everyone stunned, the legendary Cervera rider has pushed his limits once again in 2026, overcoming every obstacle thrown his way to claim his 10th world title, and his eighth in MotoGP.

This is a tally that allows the Spaniard to continue breaking historical records. While many already consider him the greatest of all time, the #93 continues to strengthen his case with the numbers to back it up. And with the crown he secured this weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix, he has reached milestones that many considered impossible in the modern era.

One of those is the number of motorcycle racing world titles across all categories. Marquez has reached the landmark of 10 championships, moving ahead of several legends of the sport.

With his 10 titles, Marquez has finally overtaken Valentino Rossi, who finished his career with nine, with his best opportunity to surpass that tally coming in 2015, when he ultimately lost out to Jorge Lorenzo amid the controversy surrounding Marc. Not only has Marquez surpassed the Doctor's tally, but also that of Mike 'The Bike' Hailwood, who won nine titles in the 1960s, and Italian Carlo Ubbiali, who achieved the same feat in the 1950s.

As a result, Marquez now has only two legendary figures ahead of him: Angel Nieto and Giacomo Agostini. Nieto's '12+1' world titles appeared untouchable until just a few years ago, but the reality is that Marquez is now just three championships short of the man regarded as the father of Spanish motorcycle racing.

**Rider** **Total titles** **Premier class titles** **Titles in other categories** ![Italy](https://cdn-8.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/it-3.svg "Italy") Giacomo Agostini 15 8 7 titles 350cc ![Spain](https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/es-3.svg "Spain") Angel Nieto 12+1 0 7 titles 125cc and 6 in 50cc ![Spain](https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/es-3.svg "Spain") Marc Marquez 10 8 1 title Moto2, 1 in 125cc ![Italy](https://cdn-8.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/it-3.svg "Italy") Valentino Rossi 9 7 1 title 250cc and 1 title 125cc ![United Kingdom](https://cdn-5.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg "United Kingdom") Mike Hailwood 9 4 2 titles in 350cc and 3 in 250cc ![Italy](https://cdn-8.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/it-3.svg "Italy") Carlo Ubbiali 9 0 3 titles in 250cc and 6 1 125cc ![United Kingdom](https://cdn-5.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg "United Kingdom") John Surtees 7 4 3 titles in 350cc ![United Kingdom](https://cdn-5.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg "United Kingdom") Phil Read 7 2 4 titles in 250cc and 1 and 125cc ![United Kingdom](https://cdn-5.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg "United Kingdom") Geoff Duke 6 4 2 titles in 350cc ![United Kingdom](https://cdn-5.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg "United Kingdom") Jim Redman 6 0 4 titles in 350cc and 2 in 250cc

It is worth remembering that Marquez still has at least two more years on his contract with Ducati, meaning he could potentially get very close to Nieto's tally. However, catching Agostini at the top of the all-time list, with his formidable 15 world titles, will be a much tougher task.

It should also be noted that during the eras of these great champions, it was common for riders to compete in more than one category in the same season, which explains the higher championship tallies. By contrast, legends such as Marquez and Rossi, as well as more recent champions with fewer titles, like Mick Doohan and Jorge Lorenzo, have competed primarily in a single class each season.

The picture changes considerably if we consider only world titles won in the premier class (500cc initially, followed by MotoGP from 2002). In that list, Marquez is already among the most successful riders in history, tied at the top with Giacomo Agostini. If Marquez wins another MotoGP title, he will become the most successful rider in the history of the premier class.

Rider Premier class world titles Marc Marquez 8 MotoGP titles (2013, 2014, 2016-2019, 2025 and 2026) Giacomo Agostini 8 500cc titles (1966-1972 y 1975) Valentino Rossi 2 500cc titles (2001 and 2002), 5 MotoGP titles (2003-2005, 2008 and 2009) Mick Doohan 5 500cc titles (1994-1998) Mike Hailwood 4 500cc titles (1962-1965) John Surtees 4 500cc titles (1956 and 1958-1960) Eddie Lawson 4 500cc titles (1984, 1986, 1988 and 1989) Geoff Duke 4 500cc titles (1951 and 1953-1955) Jorge Lorenzo 3 MotoGP titles (2010, 2012 and 2015) Kenny Roberts Sr. 3 500cc titles (1978-1980) Wayne Rainey 3 500cc titles (1990-1992)

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez crowned 2026 champion as Marco Bezzecchi wins tense race

Next article How Marc Marquez’s title celebrations were planned to end the GOAT debate in MotoGP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rubén Carballo Rosa





Ducati dismisses doubts over Marc Marquez’s future: “He will be with us after this season”



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



Ducati dismisses doubts over Marc Marquez’s future: “He will be with us after this season”





Why Ducati Portimao seat is like a "dream" for Iker Lecuona: "I've gone through hell"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



Why Ducati Portimao seat is like a "dream" for Iker Lecuona: "I've gone through hell"





Maverick Vinales to undergo extensive medical checks: “If I have something broken, I'll stop”



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Maverick Vinales to undergo extensive medical checks: “If I have something broken, I'll stop”

More from

Marc Marquez





How Marc Marquez’s title celebrations were planned to end the GOAT debate in MotoGP



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



9 min



How Marc Marquez’s title celebrations were planned to end the GOAT debate in MotoGP





How Marc Marquez can clinch the MotoGP title in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



22 h



How Marc Marquez can clinch the MotoGP title in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix

More from

Ducati Team





Marc Marquez: 'Sprint crash was my mistake - but tomorrow we have another shot at title'



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



23 h



Marc Marquez: 'Sprint crash was my mistake - but tomorrow we have another shot at title'





MotoGP to move race start time in 2027, avoid F1 clashes



MotoGP



MotoGP



MotoGP to move race start time in 2027, avoid F1 clashes





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

Latest news





How Marc Marquez’s title celebrations were planned to end the GOAT debate in MotoGP



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



9 min



How Marc Marquez’s title celebrations were planned to end the GOAT debate in MotoGP





Marc Marquez overtakes Valentino Rossi - now only Angel Nieto and Giacomo Agostini have more titles



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



31 min



Marc Marquez overtakes Valentino Rossi - now only Angel Nieto and Giacomo Agostini have more titles





MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez crowned 2026 champion as Marco Bezzecchi wins tense race



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



2 h



MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marc Marquez crowned 2026 champion as Marco Bezzecchi wins tense race





Live: MotoGP Portuguese GP as it happens



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



3 h



Live: MotoGP Portuguese GP as it happens

Feature

Discover prime content





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Rachit Thukral



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe