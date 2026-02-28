Skip to main content

MotoGP Thailand GP

Marc Marquez hits out at timing of controversial Thai GP sprint penalty

The Ducati rider felt wronged on a couple of levels following his penalty in the Thai sprint

Richard Asher
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

Marc Marquez says he "will never cry" about penalties but was nonetheless combative in his comments following the sprint at Buriram on Saturday.

The veteran Spaniard was told to drop one position on the final lap of the race following a forceful move on Pedro Acosta at the end of the previous lap. Just like his younger rival, Marquez believed it was simply a case of hard racing.

"It's a competition," said Marquez following the sprint. "We are riders and we want to fight for the victory. And we did, until the last corner."

That was the moment Marquez had to hand the win to Acosta after news of the penalty landed on his dashboard.

"The block pass was [executed] in the best way possible because I was already in front before the apex of the corner. I was a half-bike in front of him.

"For me, it was a perfect move."

Davide Tardozzi, Team Manager Ducati

Davide Tardozzi, Team Manager Ducati

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Marquez's boss at the factory Ducati team, team manager Davide Tardozzi, took a similar view after the finish.

"[We have seen] a lot of this kind of overtake," said Tardozzi on live television. "Marc didn't touch Pedro, he didn't go out of the racetrack, so I think that [the penalty] isn't fair.

"They are intelligent guys who want to win races. So both Marc and Pedro know exactly this kind of job... and I am sure that Pedro, in the [same] position, would do the same."

Marquez also took issue with the timing of the penalty, which he received exiting the penultimate corner on the final lap. This meant there was no time left to drop a position and still recover.

"If you want to be strict in the rules, if you want to have a lot of penalties, if you want to have a lot of messages on the bike [dashboard], do it. But do it well.

"Why do you take one minute and a half to give me the message? Give it to me at the exit of Turn 3, if it's clear. Or wait and review the incident at the end of the race, with the two riders."

Struggling to keep a lid on his emotions, Marquez said he would simply focus on adapting.

"That penalty... it's the new MotoGP. We need to adapt to the new rules. It's the only thing."

Asked if he would speak to chairman of the stewards panel Simon Crafar, Marquez replied: "No, I'm not a steward, I'm a rider. I never cry and I will never cry.

"I will adapt my riding style to [the needs of the] bike and the championship."

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Aprilia bike, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Saturday, in photos
