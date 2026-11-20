MotoGP Portuguese GP
Marc Marquez's body felt "stiffer" in Portimao practice: "I’m the only one who can lose”
The Ducati rider negotiated the opening day of the Portuguese GP without any major scares or crashes, taking another step towards his 10th world title, which he could clinch as early as Saturday
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 20, 2026, 8:03 PM
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Marc Márquez, Ducati
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marc Marquez keeps coming back to one number: 14. That is how many points he needs to score this weekend to be crowned the 2026 MotoGP champion.
However, the pressure of being so close to securing the title was evident in the Spaniard’s riding, as he could only manage sixth in Friday afternoon’s Practice. That result would be enough to make him champion if he repeated it in both the sprint and Sunday’s grand prix, but he is not taking anything for granted just yet.
"It was this kind of Friday that you can lose a lot and you can gain nothing," said Marc. "The target was to try to be in the Q2. We did it.
"It's true also that I would like to ride in a different way, but I'm human and I was stiffer than previous races, because I'm looking at the dangerous points too deeply and everywhere, but it's normal.
"The most important thing was [that this was] the first Friday of two races in a row [Portimao and Valencia], so I was riding in a... I did only what I need, that was being in the Q2. ”
That feeling of tension can logically be attributed to the prospect of having another opportunity to clinch the championship this weekend.
"The body can feel every match point, even if you have many races in front [left]," he said, going on to reference the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, where he sealed the crown with five races to go.
"I remember last year in Motegi, I had a lot of races to go, but even like this, during the weekend, I was not riding in the best way possible. Bbecause when you have that kind of advantage, you feel that you can only lose.
"I'm at a point that I only can lose. So I need to [fully concentrate] to try to control all the risks that are in my hands. But then we will see.
"As we saw last year, I won the title at Motegi, and then in the next race, I got injured and I was out for four races. So here we have two races in a row, I need to control all these things."
One positive for Marquez on Friday was that he did not find himself up against the Aprilias alone, with fellow Ducati riders such as Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio also showing competitive pace.
“I have to try to score one point in tomorrow’s sprint to take Bezzecchi out of the equation, and then score the 14 points on Sunday to take Martin out of the equation. But we’ll see. I’m telling you these numbers because they are my targets and they are in my hands. I’m not focusing on the others.”
Marc Márquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
For the first time in his career, Marquez could go to bed on a Friday knowing that he has a chance to become world champion the following day.
"Front row will be the target. But at the moment, I don't have the speed to beat the front row," he said.
"But right now, even if it's a normal GP, I would say the second row will be our optimistic target. Because as we see today, I was sixth and many riders were fast. So I would like tomorrow to start on the front row. Let's see if it will be possible."
Marquez also pointed out that he has never won at Portimao, describing it as a particularly challenging circuit.
"It's one of the difficult circuits. It's cold conditions, it's easy to do mistakes.
"In the morning, the white lines were super slippery. Even I go out in Turn 1 and the grid was still wet from the night. I nearly crashed there. I realised small things can cause a big crash."
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