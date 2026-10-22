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Marc Marquez puts his chances of retiring within three years at 70%
Marquez opens up about his future in MotoGP and how his 2025 title changed him
Oriol Puigdemont
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 3:37 PM
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In an extensive conversation with Motorsport.com at Phillip Island, Marc Marquez puts the chances of him retiring when his next Ducati contract expires at 70%, and admits that he will do so “a free man”, regardless of whether he has won any more titles.
Last year, ahead of the opening race of the season in Qatar, the Spaniard was unequivocal when asked where he saw himself in three years’ time: “Exactly where I am now: racing.”
Since giving that answer in the gardens of Doha’s Ritz-Carlton hotel, events have moved at breakneck speed for the #93. He dominated the season to be crowned world champion again, six years after his previous title in 2019, only to injure his already battered right arm once more just days later in a crash in Indonesia.
That fall forced him back under the knife, into yet another lengthy rehabilitation period, and, months later, with this season’s championship already underway, to come to terms with the new reality he faces on the bike, particularly at certain types of circuits.
With all that behind him, Marquez gave a considerably different answer to the same question this time around, suggesting that the contract he signed with Ducati over the winter, which runs until the end of 2028, has a strong chance of being his last.
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Alex Farinelli
“This time, it’s a little more complicated to answer that question. I don’t know exactly, but, if I had to put a figure on it, I’d say there’s a 70% chance that I’ll have retired within three years, and a 30% chance that I’ll still be racing,” Marquez said on Thursday, speaking from the garden of the house he shares with his brother Alex, a five-minute drive from Phillip Island.
The 102 points he clawed back from the championship leader in just seven races, between the Italian and San Marino Grands Prix, made it abundantly clear that his ambition remained undiminished. Yet the cathartic experience of winning the 2025 title had also brought him a sense of peace and serenity. It was such a profound shift that winning or losing this championship, or those he might contest in the years ahead, no longer keeps him awake at night.
“Precisely because of last year’s title, I now feel calm and relaxed. That also explains why, in races where I don’t feel entirely comfortable, I can finish sixth or seventh,” the Ducati rider explained.
“At no point in my career had I accepted finishing sixth or seventh, or being as far behind the winner as I have sometimes been this year. That simply wasn’t something I could entertain. But, after winning my last world championship, I’ve accepted that the sun doesn’t shine every day. That title changed the way I’ll retire when the time comes. From now on, whether I win one more or one less won’t make any difference. When I retire, I’ll do so as a free man, at peace with myself,” the reigning world champion added.
The adrenaline rush, relief and sense of liberation that came from proving to himself that he could reclaim the throne after so much suffering and pain left him feeling “empty” and with no desire to get back on the bike for several days. It would have been understandable to think that, after such an emotional release, he might consider calling it a day and walking away despite having a year left on his contract. However, the crash in Lombok put another carrot in front of him to chase.
“I wasn’t tempted to retire because I didn’t have time to get to that point, as I got injured again a week later [in Indonesia]. And as long as I have an injury I can recover from, allowing me to keep racing and try to win again, I’m not going to retire. That much is clear."
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