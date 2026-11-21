MotoGP Portuguese GP

Marc Marquez: 'Sprint crash was my mistake - but tomorrow we have another shot at title'

He fell within a lap of sealing the world title on Saturday, but Marquez is keeping his crash on a greasy track in perspective

Richard Asher Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 21, 2026, 5:04 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez has shrugged off his shock crash in the sprint race at Portimao on Saturday, admitting he was caught out by the rain but keen to move on.

In third position with only a lap to go, the factory Ducati rider looked set to seal the world championship title. But fate had other ideas, with isolated sprinkles of rain throwing the field a curve ball. Marquez was caught out by those changing conditions, falling at Turn 7.

This, in turn, allowed factory Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin to keep the title fight open until at least Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix. Nearest challenger Martin will go into the race 55 points behind Marquez, with Bezzecchi seven further back.

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Once again, then, the odds will be heavily stacked against the Aprilia pair and Marquez will be tipped to seal the crown in conditions that are expected to be less tricky. As a calm Marquez pointed out, he had things under control until the rain arrived.

"I was doing a good race, I was flowing well," he said. "But when the rain appeared, the problem is that this kind of spray is super difficult to understand. I expected that the track was not wet like it was on that corner and I crashed.

"It was not very wet, but the fact is that it's a corner where you're going with a lot of speed and I was too optimistic. So it was my mistake.

"I was flowing well, the lap time was good, but when I saw the spray, the rain flags, then I was not relaxed! Even at the previous corner, I was extra careful because it was downhill. But in... the acceleration of [Turn] 6, I felt like, 'Okay, the asphalt is okay' - because normally you test the asphalt on gas, it's less risky. But then on that turn, as I said, I was too optimistic.

"But luckily, I feel okay. Martin only took five points [off me], so tomorrow we'll have another chance."

Marc Marquez had made third spot his own before his crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marquez said he was looking forward to a dry race and confident that he could reproduce the controlled ride he had executed before the rain hit the sprint.

"Yes, of course I prefer a dry race," he confirmed. "It's true that I need to start, find the pace... but as I said, today I didn't feel over the limit. I didn't feel like I was riding out of control."

He was less keen to worry about the exact mathematics of winning the title against two separate rivals on Sunday. Marquez is aware that, ultimately, any solid finish will be enough to get the job done.

"It doesn't matter, finish the race. This is the main target for tomorrow."

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Previous article Marco Bezzecchi ends sprint "torture" as he completes part one of "miracle" for MotoGP title

Next article Jorge Martin on keeping MotoGP title hopes alive: ‘I didn’t do anything, it was in Marquez’s hands’

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