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Marc Marquez reveals grid gamble that helped him beat Marco Bezzecchi in Misano sprint

Riding with the unfavoured medium tyre allowed Marquez to upset Bezzecchi on his home turf

Rachit Thukral Gerald Dirnbeck
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez revealed he made a last-minute decision to switch to Michelin’s medium rear tyre, which ultimately proved decisive in his victory in the San Marino Grand Prix sprint.

While 15 of the 21 riders opted for the soft compound on Saturday, citing low tyre degradation at Misano, Marquez was among the minority to race with the medium in the sprint.

This strategy put him at odds with polesitter Marco Bezzecchi, who remained on the soft tyre even as his own Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin switched to the medium rubber.

In theory, Bezzecchi’s soft rear tyre should have given him an advantage off the line, but it was Marquez who made the best launch from second on the grid, repeating his successful Turn 1 move from the Aragon sprint.

The factory Ducati rider pulled out an advantage of over a second in the opening five laps, and although Bezzecchi came back at him late in the race, he was able to open up the gap again en route to his sixth sprint of the year.

Speaking afterwards, Marquez said he switched tyre compounds on the starting grid after concluding that victory would have been out of reach if he had stayed on the soft rubber.

“I believed that the way to work with the soft was the correct one for the sprint race. But then, step by step, I understood and we analysed with Ducati that both tyres were very equal,” he explained.

“With both tyres it was possible to finish on the podium in the Sprint. But the feedback, the data and all these things gave me the idea to go with the medium. 

“I knew that with the soft I was able to finish second or third. And with the medium I was able to finish second, third or [score] victory. So, it gave me that extra boost to fight with Bezzecchi.”

Asked why he thought he wouldn’t be able to win the race with the soft rear, Marquez said it would have been a risky choice after both his brother Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio crashed in qualifying.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“It was not impossible, but it was more risky, and with the medium I was able to manage better,” he explained.

“It depends on the bike, it depends on the riding style. But with the soft this morning, we had some problems. I saw that it was a bit risky. As you saw in qualifying many Ducati riders crashed in the same way.

“So, with the medium, I believe that the problem was better for the experience I had on a Ducati.”

Asked when he decided to race with the soft rear, he said: “On the grid”.

Marquez also believes Bezzecchi potentially lost the race by staying on the soft tyre, saying his Aprilia rider would have put up a sterner challenge if he had followed the same strategy as his title rivals.

“The race was decided by that rear tyre. I went out confident with the medium tyre, and sometimes that matters more than what you put on it,” he said.

“If Bezzecchi had used the medium tyre, it would have made things more difficult for me. I saw in practice that he was faster when both of us were on the soft tyre. I tried something different and it worked out well.”

Photos from San Marino GP - Saturday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Lucio Cecchinello

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Giacomo Agostini

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Pablo Nieto, Team Manager of Pertamina Enduro VR46

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Davide Tardozzi, Team Manager of Lenovo Ducati

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Luigi Dall'lgna

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Ducati bike detail

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Ducati bike detail

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Track action

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team; Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
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