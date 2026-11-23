MotoGP Portuguese GP

Marc Marquez: 'Curbing my instincts was key to winning 2026 MotoGP title'

The Ducati rider had to come up with a new approach after he got injured - and credits it for his latest crown

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 1:12 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez says his 10th world championship title took more of a mental effort than any of his others.

Marquez overturned a yawning 102-point deficit after an early-season injury absence to grab the crown in last weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix, with one round remaining.

Riding with fitness limitations following his surgery in May, there were several weekends on which Marc was the not the fastest rider. But his ability to limit the damage in unfavourable situations and maximise points when he had an advantage proved decisive.

Key to that strategy was avoiding mistakes - which in turn required the Spaniard to curb his racer's instinct to always go for victory. As Marquez explained after the race at Portimao, this was a psychological skill he developed during the course of 2026.

"You know, this was the one [championship] that I worked more [the most] on my mental side. Because it was the only way.

"I already understood that in the first part of the season, [my] instinct was not working anymore.

"Always I want to win. You know, I'm a fighter, but I didn't feel that I must win, yes or yes. Because if you have that mentality in this championship, it was impossible to win.

"This new Marc Marquez, new mentality, gives me the chance to finish races in seventh place,[or] fifth and take points. And yeah, of course, then at good circuits you need to win."

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

He expanded on the theme at the subsequent press conference dedicated to his triumph. Asked if this was the title for which he had to show the most resilience and the toughest mentality, Marc agreed.

"Yes. For that reason, I said [in the pre-event press conference last Thursday] this is the best [version of] Marc. Because the best athlete, I believe that arrives [an athlete reaches his best] when you can control yourself and when you can control your mental side.

"And this year, I just worked on my mental side, because I understood that my physical condition was arriving one point [had hit a ceiling].

"And then I said, 'OK, give up, try to train in a normal way, try to, of course, do extra work with the physiotherapist, but work in a normal way.'

"'What do I need? Braking, hauling the bike, and that's it. And try to be very fit.'

"But especially, [I needed] to understand where it was possible and where it was not possible. And this was the main point."

That approach worked almost to perfection following his surgery. Until the sprint race in Portugal, when he fell almost within sight of the flag.

"Since I came back, I never crashed in a sprint or main race. Yesterday, yes - but it was a big warning."

Marquez took that warning to heart on Sunday, riding even more carefully to bag an eighth place that was enough to become 2026 MotoGP champion.

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