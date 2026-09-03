Marc Marquez shares shocking image of his right arm

Marc Marquez has shared a shocking glimpse of the true state of his right arm by posting personal photos from last weekend's MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

On Thursday, the eldest of the Marquez brothers shared a series of images on his Instagram account from the past few weeks, including the Aragon weekend, in which he is seen celebrating with his brother Alex, with his partner Gemma Pinto, or training – on a bike and at the gym.

In the third picture, the condition of his right arm is clearly visible. One can see how it is practically sunken in the shoulder area, and the noticeable differences compared to his healthy left arm.

The image has drawn a lot of attention, even though Marquez’s condition comes as no surprise. In fact, those close to him have no problem admitting how complicated his situation is, and how impressive it is that he’s still in the fight for the MotoGP title and back in second place in the overall standings.

On Sunday after the Moto3 race his protege Maximo Quiles – whom he manages through his company Vertical Management – was asked if he’d noticed that he was winning just like Marc Marquez, with “an arm and a half” (he’d just broken his collarbone).

The 18-year-old from Murcia, who had just won his race, replied: “It’s not comparable. Marc isn’t racing with one and a half arms – he’s racing with just one arm, because his other one is completely shattered.”

Marquez claimed his eighth premier-class win at MotorLand Aragon on Sunday, cementing the Spanish track as one of his strongholds. Since joining Ducati in 2024, he has remained unbeaten at Aragon, whether in sprints or grands prix.

The Spaniard missed out on pole position, which was snatched away by Marco Bezzecchi with a staggering track record, but he didn’t falter in the sprint race, passing the Italian at the first corner, or in the main race, where he overtook him in a spectacular side-by-side manoeuver on the back straight at over 300km/h.

However, Marquez did not win as comfortably as in previous years at Aragon. Pedro Acosta was right on his tail for much of the race, and although the veteran allowed himself the luxury of saving some pace to pull away in the final laps, he crossed the finish line with a 1.7-second lead over the KTM rider.

It’s no secret that Marquez is still dealing with the aftermath of his right arm injury, which he sustained at the 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix – right after securing his seventh title in the premier class – in an incident caused by Bezzecchi.

The Spaniard continues to search for what he calls his “new 100%”, and based on that philosophy, he is being forced to divide the calendar into races where he can attack and others where he has no choice but to defend.

For example, at Silverstone, the Catalan rider could only manage ninth on Saturday and seventh on Sunday, and in Ducati’s 'Inside' program, he was seen saying that he “had no control” over his right arm – a comment he didn’t want to go public, as he explained on Thursday in Aragon.

MotorLand, however, was a track to go all out, and he went for the 37 points up for grabs. But the multiple champion’s arm remains battered, as he has revealed himself.