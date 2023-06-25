Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury
Marc Marquez will sit out Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix at Assen due to injuries, his Honda MotoGP team has announced.
The Spaniard was declared unfit to ride in the eighth round of the season on Sunday morning due to a rib fracture sustained over the course of a bruising German Grand Prix last weekend.
Marquez crashed five times across the Sachsenring round, with his final fall in warm-up leading to a small hand fracture and ruling him out of the main grand prix.
Further check-ups revealed an ankle injury and a rib fracture, with the latter now forcing him to skip the final race before the summer break.
Marquez’s absence will leave Iker Lecuona - replacing an injured Joan Mir - as the factory Honda team’s sole representative at Assen, a track it last won at in 2018.
“Marc Marquez will sit out the Grand Prix at the TT Circuit Assen after being declared unfit as a result of the injuries sustained at the German GP last week, which have been aggravated further in Assen,” read a short statement from HRC.
Marquez was planning to take part in the Dutch GP to gather as much data as possible for his Honda engineers to improve its troubled RC213V.
He endured a troubled sprint race en route to 17th on Saturday, as he took a safety-first approach at Assen.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Speaking afterwards, the six-time MotoGP champion said he is going through the “worst moment” of his professional career, not counting for his injuries.
"Apart from the [2020] injuries, this is the worst moment of my sporting career," he said.
"But defeat is the easy option. And I will never choose the easy way.
"Right now I'm riding for myself; for my engineers. Going half a second a lap slower, the problems are the same."
Marquez has so far competed in three actual grands prix this year, all of which ended in retirement.
He did qualify on pole position for the season-opening Portuguese GP, but a crash with Miguel Olivera in the race left him with a fracture that required surgery, forcing him out of the following three rounds.
Marquez’s troubles have left Repsol Honda last in the teams’ standings, while Honda is only ahead of Yamaha in the constructors’ championship - largely thanks to LCR rider Alex Rins’ victory in the Americas GP .
Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury
Quartararo confident he can defend any position in Dutch MotoGP race
Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract
Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract
Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury
Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda
Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda Why a MotoGP divorce is now the only option for Marquez and Honda
The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell
The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP
Latest news
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP
Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP
Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall
Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.