Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Miller “s*** my pants” at pace of leaders in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP / Misano September testing News

Marc Marquez "suffering more than enjoying" MotoGP test comeback

Marc Marquez says he was “suffering more than enjoying” his return to Honda MotoGP action at the Misano test and remained uncertain on when he’ll make his race comeback.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Co-author:
Germán Garcia Casanova
Marc Marquez "suffering more than enjoying" MotoGP test comeback

The six-time MotoGP world champion made his highly anticipated return after 100 days away, following a fourth major surgery aimed to fix his badly broken arm suffered at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

Having returned to gym work in the last two weeks and motorcycle training in the last week, Marquez completed 39 laps for Repsol Honda in the morning session on the opening day of the Misano test.

The 29-year-old sat out the afternoon session as planned to allow his body to recover ahead of the second day of the test on Wednesday, and while delighted to make his test comeback he felt he wasn't ready to race.

"The first runs I didn't enjoy it a lot but then the last runs I started to enjoy it a bit more," Marquez said, his fastest lap over eight tenths of a second off pacesetter Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro in the morning session.

"Honestly speaking, I was suffering more than enjoying it on the first day.

"It is like this, even if you do a normal pre-season and the first day in Qatar you struggle because these bikes are so powerful and you can be very fit but the bike is different.

"Today I went out and everybody was super-fast because they are coming with another rhythm and from a race weekend, but I was concentrating on my way, the way to ride the bike, and on my position on the bike. It wasn't bad, so tomorrow we will try to do another step.

"I rode on my instinct. After 100 days you are riding by instinct, you don't know how you are doing but the lap time was not bad. But it was not the most important thing, the most important is that these laps today, my body and my arm is in a good way.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Repsol Media

"I was doing very short runs because long runs, still we need to work quite a lot, and I was touching the arm and shoulder because the muscles were for one-and-a-half years working in a different way. The muscles are working now in the proper way but are not ready to hold all the torque and power of the bike."

Marquez still feels it is too early to predict when he'll be fully fit for a MotoGP race return and will use tomorrow's track time and his recovery later this week to assess his condition.

"If today [I did] a race distance it is impossible to finish. Maybe 10 laps in a row but 27 [a race distance], I am too far off," he said.

"But tomorrow we will understand if I did one step or not. Sometimes it'll be important to ride tomorrow and important to understand Thursday and Friday how the body and arm accepts it.

"If I feel a step, or maybe sometimes after a big effort you go one step behind because you start to feel some pain. I've got to understand the body and what it is asking for.

"The bone is 100% fit, so the bone feels perfect, it is more the muscles. On the fractured area I don't feel any pain but it is more all the elbow that I feel some pain and in the shoulder.

"But in the arm I feel OK, but it is true that the elbow I feel some pain and especially on the shoulder on the back part, I have some pain there."

San Marino GP winner Francesco Bagnaia topped the first day of the Misano test, setting a fastest laptime of 1m31.292s on his Ducati, 0.607s faster than teammate Jack Miller's pole position time at the weekend.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Miller “s*** my pants” at pace of leaders in Misano MotoGP race
Previous article

Miller “s*** my pants” at pace of leaders in Misano MotoGP race
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: "I thought I had saved someone’s life" Dutch GP
Formula 1

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: "I thought I had saved someone’s life"

F3 lines up all-female test at Magny-Cours
FIA F3

F3 lines up all-female test at Magny-Cours

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans
MotoGP

Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans

Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test San Marino GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

Marc Marquez "suffering more than enjoying" MotoGP test comeback
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "suffering more than enjoying" MotoGP test comeback

Marc Marquez says he was “suffering more than enjoying” his return to Honda MotoGP action at the Misano test and remained uncertain on when he’ll make his race comeback.

Miller “s*** my pants” at pace of leaders in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller “s*** my pants” at pace of leaders in Misano MotoGP race

Jack Miller says he “s*** my pants” at the pace his Ducati counterparts Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini had in the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

Not focusing on MotoGP title key to Bagnaia’s recent surge
MotoGP MotoGP

Not focusing on MotoGP title key to Bagnaia’s recent surge

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says avoiding the “mistakes” of thinking too much about the MotoGP title has been key to his run of four-straight victories following the San Marino Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.