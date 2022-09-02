Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test

Honda has announced that Marc Marquez will travel to Misano with the aim of making his MotoGP return at the post-San Marino Grand Prix test on Tuesday.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez to attempt MotoGP return at post-race Misano test

The six-time MotoGP world champion has been out of action since May’s Italian GP after he went for a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020.

The operation has so far proven successful, with Marquez cleared to up his training last week and return to riding motorcycles.

Marquez took to the karting track at Aragon on a Honda CBR600RR for his first test in three months.

Satisfied with the progress of his recovery following his test, Marquez will arrive on Friday night to Misano and will undergo a medical check on Saturday.

If he is cleared to ride, Marquez will make his MotoGP return on Tuesday at the post-race test at Misano, which will run across two days.

From here, he will likely make his final decision as to when he will come back to racing full-time.

A brief statement from Honda read: “Satisfied with the condition of his right arm, Marc Marquez will travel to Misano with the intention of riding the Honda RC213V during the post-race test.

“After two positives tests aboard a Honda CBR600RR at the MotorLand Aragon circuit on 31 August and 2 September, Marc Marquez has gained valuable knowledge on the condition of his arm.

“With the information gained and satisfied with the progress of his right humerus, Marquez will now travel to the San Marino GP with the intention of testing his physical condition further on his Honda RC213V during the post-race MotoGP test.

“The eight-time world champion will arrive in Misano on Friday evening to once again observe and work alongside his team and HRC before aiming to take to the circuit on Tuesday.”

Marquez has repeatedly stated his intention is to be able to race again in 2022 if his operation was a success.

During a visit to the paddock in Austria, he told the media that he also wouldn’t wait until he was 100% fully fit to return to riding a MotoGP bike as it is impossible to get back to full strength without doing so.

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl has raced in place of Marquez while he has been absent, though the German believes this has been detracting from his vital role in spearheading development of the troubled RC213V.

Marquez took his last MotoGP win at Misano last year when he led a Honda 1-2 at the Emilia Romagna GP, which marked his first success at a clockwise circuit since he broke his right arm.

Latest news

Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP grid penalty “is correct”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia thinks his Misano MotoGP grid penalty “is correct”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his grid penalty for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix “is correct” after impeding Alex Marquez in FP1 at Misano.

Rins explains marshal rage incident in Misano MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins explains marshal rage incident in Misano MotoGP practice

Suzuki’s Alex Rins has explained the reason he raged at a marshal after an FP2 crash at MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hopes Marquez MotoGP return can “destroy” Ducati’s title plans

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo hopes a potential Marc Marquez race return in 2022 can help “destroy the plans” of Ducati in the title race.

Misano MotoGP: Bastianini heads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in second practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bastianini heads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in second practice

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini led a Ducati 1-2-3-4 in second practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix as future teammate Francesco Bagnaia crashed.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
