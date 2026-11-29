MotoGP Valencia GP

Marc Marquez to race golden Ducati on MotoGP farewell

Ducati has prepared a special gold livery for Marquez's MotoGP farewell

Jose Carlos de Celis Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 8:57 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati

Marc Marquez has unveiled a special gold livery ahead of his final race as a MotoGP rider in Valencia.

The Spaniard will bring his MotoGP career to an end at the Valencia Grand Prix, having announced on Friday that this would be his final race in the championship. To mark the occasion, he will ride a bike featuring a custom livery commemorating his career in MotoGP.

The special colour scheme was unveiled at 9:30am local time at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, ahead of the warm-up and just hours before the race that will bring his illustrious career to a close.

The Ducati has been painted gold for this 'last dance'. The Italian manufacturer had already planned the design for the weekend following Marquez's title triumph in Portimao, but it has now taken on an added significance.

Sunday is set to be an emotional day, with the unveiling of the special livery by Ducati already providing the first poignant moment.

Marc Marquez, Ducati

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Marquez to race on second Ducati after fire scare

Marquez will contest Sunday's Valencia race on his second bike, which he also used in Saturday's sprint, after his primary machine caught fire before the start.

A problem with the start lights meant riders spent longer than usual revving their bikes on the main straight, causing Marquez's Ducati to begin smoking. The multiple world champion jumped off when he felt the heat, particularly around his leg, forcing him to switch to his spare bike. Both machines, however, have now been fitted with the special livery.

Marquez was handed two long-lap penalties, which prevented him from securing a strong result after he had been fighting for second place. He ultimately finished 13th.

He will now start Sunday's race from second on the grid, aiming to end his career on a high after clinching his 10th world title a week ago.

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