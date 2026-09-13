Marc Marquez to read Valentino Rossi’s new book “when I retire” from MotoGP

Marc Marquez says he is open to reading Valentino Rossi’s autobiography, but only after he has retired from motorcycle racing.

Earlier this week, MotoGP legend Rossi announced that he will publish a new book titled La Mia Storia (my story) on 10 November, covering his life both on and off the track.

Written with Italian journalist Giorgio Terruzzi and spanning 480 pages, the book will revisit the infamous rivalry between nine-time world champions Rossi and Marquez, offering new insights into one of the most defining storylines in MotoGP history.

Asked whether he was curious to hear the Italian’s side of the story in his new book, Marquez said: “But I don't know if he speaks about it or not, but let's see.

“Why not? Maybe when I retire, I will read to try to learn things. Because in the end, it's good to learn from all the legends of every sport.

“I read some books and some biographies. And why not? You always learn from the top legends.”

Marquez and Rossi’s relationship broke down amid their fierce on-track battle in the 2010s, particularly during the controversial 2015 season, and the two have yet to mend their ways to this day.

Although Rossi retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021 in favour of a career on four wheels, he remains involved in the paddock through his ownership of the VR46 team, which has a direct relationship with Marquez’s employer Ducati.

While his commitments with BMW take up most of his time, he returned to the MotoGP paddock at Misano for his home race this weekend.

During Friday practice, TV images captured Marquez tackling Turn 8 on the factory Ducati before zooming in on Rossi, who was watching the session trackside from the same corner.

Later, when Marquez returned to the garage and was watching the TV screen from his seat, MotoGP showed a replay of the same sequence. The cameras then immediately cut to Marquez, who appeared to look away.

Asked about his opinion on the way it was all broadcast, the 33-year-old said: “I think there's enough excitement on the track to make these games worth watching.”