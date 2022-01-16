Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Marquez back on track at Portimao to step up MotoGP return preparation

By:
, Autosport.com Editor

Marc Marquez has stepped up his MotoGP comeback preparations by completing laps at Portimao on a Honda RC213V-S.

Marquez back on track at Portimao to step up MotoGP return preparation

The six-time MotoGP world champion has been out of action since suffering concussion in a motocross training incident in November which triggered a return of a double vision – or diplopia – he previously had in 2011 after a Moto2 crash.

After missing the final two rounds of the 2021 MotoGP campaign and the post-season test, Marquez was allowed to return to motorcycling training last week and opted for a motocross outing.

Since then Marquez faced the media during Honda’s 2022 racing presentation last Friday when he admitted his doctors didn’t know how long his recovery would take but did receive a boost when it was confirmed he would not require surgery.

Marquez, who is undergoing his second serious injury comeback in as many years after badly breaking his arm in the 2020 MotoGP opener, said on Friday he wanted to try completing a track day at a Grand Prix circuit to be “100% sure that when I start the pre-season I will be fixed and I will be ready to do a normal season”.

Marquez’s factory Honda MotoGP team duly announced via its social media channels he will complete a track day at Portimao, the Portuguese GP venue, on Sunday on a RC213V-S – a road version of his MotoGP bike.

“Out for a Sunday ride,” Honda confirmed on social media. “Marc Marquez is back on track riding the RC213V-S as he continues to further assess his condition ahead of the 2022 season.”

 

Marquez will continue to follow the advice of his doctors after his Portimao track day before confirming if he is fit for the MotoGP pre-season test in Sepang scheduled for the 5-6 February.

“If I'm riding the bike it's because I have a perfect vision. But at the moment, I follow the advice of the doctor,” Marquez said last Friday.

“He wants to see in a GP circuit with high speed alone, a one-day test with a lot of laps, if when I get tired I have some problem or not.

“So, I want to evaluate, and my doctor wants to evaluate all these things before allowing me to be in the Malaysia test.”

Marquez ended the 2021 season seventh in the standings with three races wins during his comeback from the arm injury which ruled him out of the 2020 season.

He finished 42 points clear of the next-best Honda rider – teammate Pol Espargaro – despite missing four races and crashing out of four others. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Motorsport.com's pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late Prime

Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late

Suzuki is on the search for a new team manager after its decision not to replace Davide Brivio at the start of 2021 was backed up by its unsuccessful bid to help Joan Mir defend his 2020 MotoGP world title. But whoever Shinichi Sahara appoints next, it may have already come too late to convince Mir to stick with the project

MotoGP
Nov 19, 2021
