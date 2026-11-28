MotoGP Valencia GP

Marc Marquez unsure what he will do after MotoGP retirement

The Spaniard is unsure what life after MotoGP will look like, but is already bracing himself for the “shock” of stepping away from racing

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 12:34 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez insists he needs “more time” to decide what he will do in 2027 after retiring from MotoGP, but suggested he will continue to remain involved in the championship.

The ten-time world champion sent shockwaves down the paddock on Friday after announcing that he will step down from MotoGP at the end of this weekend’s season finale in Valencia.

Marquez explained that his decision was not driven by a lack of pace to compete at the highest level, but by the physical toll of multiple injuries to his right arm and shoulder over the years.

But while he had no second thoughts about quitting MotoGP just a week after celebrating his record-equalling eighth premier class title, Marquez says he hasn’t gone as far as deciding what he will do next.

“I enjoyed it a lot until now. I want to continue enjoying this incredible world and this incredible passion that is motorbikes and MotoGP,” he said in a special press conference on Friday.

“I would like to [remain involved] in the future…. I will not say straight away next year, because I still don't know where I am [with my plans].

“I know that I want to enjoy Valencia. As for the future, we will decide [it at a later date], but MotoGP is part of my life and will remain part of my life.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: JOSE JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images

Marquez is seen as one of the most competitive and determined riders on the grid, having already spoken at Portimao about how athletes have an animal-like hunger for success.

But while he may not be racing in MotoGP, the 33-year-old suggested he will continue to attend races to support his younger brother Alex Marquez, who will move to KTM as a factory rider in 2027 after spending the last four years at Gresini Ducati.

“Of course, I don't know what my future will be. In the end, we are part of MotoGP. We are a part of MotoGP and MotoGP continues [after me]. We have new stars and different personalities. In the end, the show on the track can be the same.

“Of course, over the years, you create a family. We created that #93 family. But the most important thing is I started and finished in the same way as I understand motorbikes; that is pure adrenaline.

“Next year I will be close to the championship because my brother is competing and Alex is the most important person in my life. But new stars will appear and the show will continue.”

On the possibility of comeback

Marquez is leaving MotoGP at the age of just 33, having cancelled a contract that would have kept him in MotoGP until he turned 35 in 2028.

Asked whether he could follow in the footsteps of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who returned to Formula 1 with Mercedes in 2010, Marquez remained non-committal, neither ruling out a comeback nor suggesting he was considering one.

“I don't know now. I cannot answer. But you cannot go 100% to 0% [in terms of fitness],” he said. “I'm passionate about motorbikes. I'm passionate about training, about sports. I will continue and I will try to be fit and I will try to help Alex.

“But life continues and this is the most important thing.



“It's true that it will be a big shock to my life, like for all the riders when they retire. But I need time to understand what I need in my next [phase of] life.”

Marquez said the ordeal he faced after his Jerez 2020 crash changed his perspective about life, allowing him to develop interests outside the paddock.

“I'm more sentimental maybe in my personal life, but in my professional life I'm a killer as always,” he said.

“It's true that you don't have the same philosophy of life at 20 years old and at 33.

“I understood in 2020 and 2021. Before that I thought that there was no life outside of the paddock.

"I feel very lucky that I met [my partner] Gemma. My father's also are always very close to me and life continues. Of course, I would like to have a family but this [moment] will arrive.

“At the moment, this is not the reason. I feel competitive. I feel fast but the reason is the risk sometimes you need to have a balance between risk and compensation (reward). Right now, the thing I can achieve is win one more [title] maybe, but it was not the time to do it.”

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