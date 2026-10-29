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Marc Marquez wary of MotoGP title rival Jorge Martin at Sepang: "Adrenaline is the best painkiller"

Marc Marquez reckons current protocols ensure 'fit to ride' means 'competitive'

Richard Asher Oriol Puigdemont

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 9:36 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez claims to be wary of Jorge Martin's potential if his rival is passed fit to race at Sepang this weekend.

Martin fractured his wrist in a heavy crash during the sprint race in Australia last weekend, falling 10 points behind Marquez in the championship.

Factory Aprilia rider Martin has been declared fit to take part in Friday's opening session in Malaysia, but most expect him to be compromised if he races at all.

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His Ducati counterpart Marquez said he wasn't buying that line. He referenced the stricter medical clearance threshold introduced since Marquez seriously compounded injuries by returning too soon after a crash at Jerez in 2020.

"I feel and I believe that with the new protocols we have after my injury at Jerez, if they declare him fit, it means that he's able to ride," said the 33-year-old. "And if he's able to ride, he will be at a very high level because adrenaline is the best painkiller."

Speaking in his native Spanish, Marquez went a step further in talking up his opponent: "I’m not just confident he’ll be fast on track, I'm certain of it. It won’t change how I approach my own work, but I’ll certainly be pushing to the maximum."

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The Spaniard also welcomed his countryman's efforts to race in Malaysia, saying it was better for the show.

"Yeah, of course for the championship fight it's better that Jorge is there. I'm happy to see Martin on track."

While Marquez offers soundbites designed not to tempt fate, it is worth pointing out that he landed what appeared to be a major psychological blow on Martin at Phillip Island.

The 2024 world champion fell off during a close battle with Marquez, despite being the faster rider. That mental setback came on top of a not dissimilar mistake at the previous sprint in Indonesia, in which he was also quicker than Marquez.

On that occasion, Martin was forced to give Marquez the lead due to tyre pressure concerns, but erred as he attempted to hit the front again.

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