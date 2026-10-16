MotoGP Indonesian GP

Marc Marquez will have to perform his "juggling act" in coming MotoGP races, says Alex

The Gresini rider believes Aprilia could have the upper hand at several upcoming races after dominating the Indonesian GP

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 9:13 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex Marquez believes his brother Marc Marquez will face a tougher challenge in the MotoGP title fight at several upcoming rounds, with Aprilia expected to be particularly strong at circuits such as Phillip Island, Qatar and Portimao.

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez finished sixth in the Indonesian Grand Prix, 10.7 seconds behind race winner Marco Bezzecchi, as Aprilia claimed the top four positions in a grand prix for the first time in its history.

The result underlined the challenge facing the Ducati rider in his bid to secure the world championship, with Aprilia's Jorge Martin emerging as his main rival. The Noale-based manufacturer has already begun considering team orders to strengthen its title challenge.

Marc was the first Ducati rider across the line in Mandalika, finishing 6.1 seconds ahead of his younger brother Alex, who rides for Gresini. Alex has struggled to reproduce the form that earned him second place in last year's championship, when he finished over 100 points ahead of third-placed Bezzecchi.

The Gresini rider identified the rear tyre construction as a major factor behind Ducati's difficulties in Indonesia.

“We struggled a lot with this rear casing, a different tyre [reinforced, but less so than in Austria or Japan]," he said.

"I expected to struggle a little less on Sunday with the medium, but it was the other way around and we struggled more than on Saturday with the soft.

“We couldn’t maintain the pace and then the rear tyre dropped off a lot. We need to be a little patient; we won’t have this casing again until… never, we’ve said goodbye to it for good”, he said, referring to the change of tyre supplier next year and the fact that the reinforced casing will not be used at any of the remaining circuits this year.

“That said, it’s true that the Aprilias are flying too, so we have to keep pushing."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez left Indonesia with 22 points from the weekend, the same tally as championship leader Jorge Martin, who retained a two-point advantage in the standings.

Given Ducati's expectations for a circuit that has traditionally been difficult for Marc, limiting the damage had been the priority.

“He saved it, without a doubt. I wouldn’t call it a ‘victory’, but he came through a circuit that was difficult for him, a draw, 22 points for each of them”, Alex said of Marc Marquez.

The title battle remains finely poised, but Alex expects Aprilia to pose a significant threat at several upcoming rounds.

“The fight for the title is going to be wide open, although there are circuits coming up, especially Australia, Qatar and Portimao, where Aprilia could be very strong. Marc will have to perform his juggling act”, he said, referring to getting through weekends like the one at Mandalika.

With Aprilia boasting four competitive riders, Alex Marquez believes Ducati may also need to impose team orders to boost his elder brother's title chances.

“Well, you can see that at Aprilia they have things pretty clear: they want the title and they’re talking to all the riders," the 29-year-old said.

"So I think Ducati’s moment will come [to do the same] but it’s still a little early, although there are only a few races left, and when we’re in the thick of the fight, we’ll assess everything every Sunday."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Franco Morbidelli on securing most coveted WSBK ride: 'Clearly Ducati has some trust in me'

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Germán Garcia Casanova





Pedro Acosta: "I'm going to Ducati to learn from Marc Marquez, not to beat him on same bike"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



Pedro Acosta: "I'm going to Ducati to learn from Marc Marquez, not to beat him on same bike"





Pedro Acosta proposes new idea for monitoring tyre pressure in MotoGP



MotoGP



MotoGP



Pedro Acosta proposes new idea for monitoring tyre pressure in MotoGP





Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?



MotoGP



Brazil GP



Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

More from

Marc Marquez





Ducati rubbishes claim 2026 MotoGP bike built specifically for Marc Marquez



MotoGP



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



Ducati rubbishes claim 2026 MotoGP bike built specifically for Marc Marquez





MotoGP riders oppose fines for missing fan events



MotoGP



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



MotoGP riders oppose fines for missing fan events





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

More from

Aprilia Racing Team





Jorge Martin: “I don’t feel I will struggle anymore” in MotoGP title run-in



MotoGP



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



Jorge Martin: “I don’t feel I will struggle anymore” in MotoGP title run-in





Why Jorge Martín was not penalised for jump start in Indonesia



MotoGP



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



Why Jorge Martín was not penalised for jump start in Indonesia





How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team



MotoGP



British GP



How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

Latest news





Marc Marquez will have to perform his "juggling act" in coming MotoGP races, says Alex



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Indonesian GP



8 min



Marc Marquez will have to perform his "juggling act" in coming MotoGP races, says Alex





F2 rebuffs suggestion its title race might be over because of the Iran war



FIA F2



F2 FIA F2 1 h



F2 rebuffs suggestion its title race might be over because of the Iran war





Max Verstappen on GTWC Europe debut: “We’re here to win”



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance 10 h



Max Verstappen on GTWC Europe debut: “We’re here to win”





How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



10 h



How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

Feature

Discover prime content





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight





Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe