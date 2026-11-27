MotoGP Valencia GP
Marc Marquez announces immediate retirement from MotoGP in bombshell announcement
Marquez will hang up his helmet at the end of this weekend's Valencia GP
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 9:45 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: MotoGP
Newly-crowned 10-time world champion Marc Marquez has announced that he is retiring from MotoGP with immediate effect after this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix.
The factory Ducati rider made the shock announcement just minutes before the start of the opening practice session of the weekend on Friday.
Marquez had a valid two-year contract with Ducati covering the 2027-28 seasons, having agreed an extension following his championship win in 2025.
Although the Spaniard had been non-committal about his future in MotoGP last weekend at Portimao, where he wrapped up his eighth title in the premier class, Ducati's management had assured that he will see out his contract with the team.
More to follow...
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rachit Thukral
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
3 h
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Jack Miller to revive unraced Australian GP livery for MotoGP farewell
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
12 h
Jack Miller to revive unraced Australian GP livery for MotoGP farewell
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
More from
Marc Marquez
The unexpected riding shift that took Marc Marquez to a 10th world title
MotoGP
MotoGP 21 h
The unexpected riding shift that took Marc Marquez to a 10th world title
Six ways Marc Marquez outgunned Aprilia to the 2026 MotoGP title
MotoGP
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Six ways Marc Marquez outgunned Aprilia to the 2026 MotoGP title
Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix
More from
Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia pays tribute to Ducati, reveals head injury behind Valencia absence
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
18 h
Francesco Bagnaia pays tribute to Ducati, reveals head injury behind Valencia absence
Injured Francesco Bagnaia will miss last GP with Ducati, first test with Aprilia
MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Injured Francesco Bagnaia will miss last GP with Ducati, first test with Aprilia
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
Latest news
Marc Marquez announces immediate retirement from MotoGP in bombshell announcement
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
Marc Marquez announces immediate retirement from MotoGP in bombshell announcement
How Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton – and his demons – to clinch F1 world title
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
12 min
How Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton – and his demons – to clinch F1 world title
Supercars Adelaide: Brodie Kostecki boosts title hopes as rivals hit trouble in Race 1
Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Adelaide 500
32 min
Supercars Adelaide: Brodie Kostecki boosts title hopes as rivals hit trouble in Race 1
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP
3 h
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Feature
Discover prime content
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
By Rachit Thukral
Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?
You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Rachit Thukral
You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix
MotoGP
Qatar GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe