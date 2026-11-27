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Marc Marquez announces immediate retirement from MotoGP in bombshell announcement

Marquez will hang up his helmet at the end of this weekend's Valencia GP

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 9:45 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Newly-crowned 10-time world champion Marc Marquez has announced that he is retiring from MotoGP with immediate effect after this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider made the shock announcement just minutes before the start of the opening practice session of the weekend on Friday.

Marquez had a valid two-year contract with Ducati covering the 2027-28 seasons, having agreed an extension following his championship win in 2025.

Although the Spaniard had been non-committal about his future in MotoGP last weekend at Portimao, where he wrapped up his eighth title in the premier class, Ducati's management had assured that he will see out his contract with the team.

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