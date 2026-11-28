MotoGP Valencia GP

Marc Marquez's Ducati catches fire in aborted Valencia GP sprint start

Marquez hit with penalty for his final sprint in MotoGP for leaving the starting grid

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 2:28 PM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images

Marc Marquez's Ducati caught fire on the starting grid for the Valencia Grand Prix sprint after the start to the race was aborted due to technical problems.

The 10-time world champion lined up second on the grid for his final sprint in MotoGP but was forced to sit on the grid for an extended period as the red lights remained on due to technical problems.

As several riders, including Marquez himself, raised hands calling for the start to be aborted, smoke starting coming out of his GP26.

Marquez tried to pull the Ducati into the pits, but the bike quickly caught fire, with an FIM officially coming to his assistance.

Dropping his bike on the grid and running to a safe distance, Marquez returned to his Ducati garage, where the team began preparing the second bike for him.

The race control soon announced that a new sprint race would begin at 3:25pm for a reduced distance of 12 lap - before delayed it indefinitely - with the fast start procedure set to be implemented.

Marquez will be allowed to retake his original position on the grid, but was handed a double long lap penalty for leaving the grid.

That means the Spaniard faces an uphill battle to finish on the podium on his farewell weekend in MotoGP.

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