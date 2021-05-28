Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic Next / Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova

Honda’s Marc Marquez admitted after finishing 12th in Friday’s Italian Grand Prix practices that his recovery since his MotoGP comeback in Portugal has been “stuck”.

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

The six-time MotoGP world champion served a nine-month injury layoff beginning last July when he badly broke his right humerus in a crash during the season-opening GP.

Following three operations, Marquez finally returned to action in April in Portugal and the bone consolidation in his arm has improved significantly.

However, his main issue on the bike stems from pain and a lack of strength in his right shoulder – a consequence of his arm break, but magnified by a prior serious shoulder injury – and admitted the problem is more noticeable at Mugello.

Noting he had "a big limitation" straight away on the bike on Friday, Marquez said: "It seems difficult to explain because it's been two months since Portimao and I should be better.

"But I'm pretty much the same as then, stuck, with a bad shoulder and that makes my arm not work properly, and I'm noticing it a lot on this circuit.

"The changes of direction is where I suffer the most at all tracks and at Mugello there are a lot of them."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez admitted on Thursday at Mugello that he considered pausing his comeback due to his shoulder issues after the Spanish GP.

Read Also:

Explaining further how his shoulder is affecting him at Mugello, Marquez noted he is losing at least 0.2s through the circuit's chicanes.

"It is true that the shoulder is more stable this last month and it is where I have the biggest limitation but apart from that, for example, today straight away I realised at this circuit I have a big limitation," he added.

"But it is like this, just to understand after FP1 I said I wanted to check compared to 2019, just to understand what I am losing more at: it is the three, big changes of direction where I am losing two tenths in each change of direction compared to 2019.

"The rest of the corners I feel not bad.

"So, I just need to be patient, it takes time, what I did today I think was just riding in my pace and just concentrating on a few things on the bike and I hope that we will have a better time in the future."

 

shares
comments
Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic

Previous article

Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic

Next article

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Drivers Marc Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

1h
2
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2

3h
3
Supercars

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life

4
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

5
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

2h
Latest news
The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello
MotoGP

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

23m
Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

1h
Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return
MotoGP

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

1h
Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic
MotoGP

Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic

2h
Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2

3h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marc Marquez almost put comeback on hold after Jerez 00:38
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Marc Marquez almost put comeback on hold after Jerez

MotoGP: Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello as damage limitation 00:41
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello as damage limitation

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Mugello 01:54
MotoGP
May 24, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Mugello

MotoGP: Martin out of Mugello MotoGP round 02:26
MotoGP
May 21, 2021

MotoGP: Martin out of Mugello MotoGP round

MotoGP: Miller - 2021 MotoGP bike the 00:24
MotoGP
May 19, 2021

MotoGP: Miller - 2021 MotoGP bike the "best Ducati so far"

More from
Lewis Duncan
The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello Italian GP
MotoGP

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice Italian GP
MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez Italian GP
MotoGP

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” Le Mans crash French GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” Le Mans crash

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream" French GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice French GP
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia puts Ducati on top in FP2

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life
Supercars Supercars

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Latest news

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

The tech secrets boosting three MotoGP bikes at Mugello

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez's recovery "stuck" since his MotoGP return

Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo critical of "pointless" Mugello MotoGP traffic

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.