Marc Marquez's relentless comeback: 'Nobody knows the stress I've been through'

There is never much peace in Marc Marquez's world. Last year, he completed one of the most extraordinary comeback stories in modern motorsport, and barely had time to catch his breath before being thrown into another enormous challenge that has once again tested the limits of his resilience.

The injury sustained in the crash triggered by Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia — just a week after the Spaniard celebrated his seventh MotoGP crown at Motegi — pushed him to a place that even he probably never imagined he could reach.

Above all, it was the uncertainty caused by the unpredictable effects of compression on the radial nerve in his right arm. Without warning, it would simply stop responding while he was riding. That uncertainty plunged him into a state of anxiety, unable to understand what was happening, until he finally found relief on the Sunday of the French Grand Prix, when he underwent his seventh operation after doctors eventually identified the source of the problem.

Just 20 days after surgery, the reigning champion returned to action at Mugello. He approached the weekend with the caution the circumstances demanded, but also managed to lift a huge weight from his shoulders after months of uncertainty that had begun as soon as he climbed back on the bike during pre-season testing.

"I need to rest mentally. Nobody can imagine the level of stress I went through during the first part of the season," says the Catalan.

"In the first five races, I couldn't understand anything. I kept crashing without knowing why, because my nerves weren't giving me any warning. Then, the intensity I put into the races at Balaton and Brno was enormous — impossible to sustain over an entire season."

Marquez reflected on his ordeal immediately after winning at Sachsenring last Sunday, where he claimed his third victory in the last four grands prix and secured his second double of the season.

His erratic start to the championship, combined with the pace shown by Bezzecchi and Aprilia, convinced many that the #93's hopes of defending his title were gone.

It wasn't until after the operation — in fact, not until three weeks ago — that the rider from Cervera finally admitted to himself that his remarkable recovery had put him back in championship contention.

That has also been made possible by Bezzecchi's dramatic loss of form. Over the last four rounds, the Aprilia rider has scored just 13 points, compared to Marquez's 119.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Ronny Hartmann / AFP via Getty Images

That swing has lifted the Ducati rider from eighth in the standings after Mugello, when he trailed championship leader Bezzecchi by 102 points, to third heading into the summer break, just 18 points behind Jorge Martin, who has led the standings since Assen.

It was a surge that earned Marquez three days of rest in Mojacar, on Spain's southern coast. He flew there directly from Germany on Sunday evening aboard a private jet, continuing what has become something of a tradition.

From there, he returned to Madrid midway through the week for a day of motocross training before heading to Menorca, as he also did last summer.

The break has given him a chance to disconnect from the anguish of recent months and from the endless hours of treatment required to manage his fragile right arm, under the watchful eye of his long-time physiotherapist and confidant Carlos Garcia.

The plan to minimise the limitations caused by his right arm following the latest surgery in May has gone through several phases.

The first was simply healing. From there, the programme evolved according to how his body responded.

"From January until Brno, I spent countless hours in physiotherapy, but the objective kept changing. Now I'm down to around an hour and a half or two hours a day," explains the seven-time MotoGP champion.

He then outlined how his recovery has progressed.

"Since Assen, there's been much less inflammation in the affected area. That has allowed me to focus on my left arm, because I've been compensating for the lack of strength on the bike. As strange as it sounds, I have less strength in my right arm but more pain in my left."

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

As Ducati's latest Inside documentary, released on Wednesday, made clear, Marquez is no longer hiding his ambition of winning a 10th world title.

Everything in Marquez's life is geared towards extracting the very best version of himself on the bike.

That mindset has led him to make several major decisions away from racing. One of the latest was leaving his hometown of Cervera — where he had just built what he described as his dream home — to move into La Finca, an exclusive residential estate on the outskirts of Madrid, after buying a house from a former Real Madrid player.

"I understand why people move to Andorra. In my case, I simply feel free knowing I can live wherever I want. I've been fortunate enough to earn a lot, both financially and in sporting terms. So, even after paying taxes, I still have more than enough."

The Ducati star signed a new contract with the Italian manufacturer less than a month ago, extending his stay through 2028 on a deal understood to be worth close to €8 million per season in base salary — roughly double what he earned under his first agreement with the Bologna factory, which followed his one-year stint at Gresini in 2024, when he famously raced for free.