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Marco Bezzecchi admits to “too many mistakes” after “painful” MotoGP title loss
Bezzecchi explains why he fell short of beating Marquez to the championship, despite the paddock consensus that Aprilia had the faster bike
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 1:18 PM
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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Getty Images
Marco Bezzecchi has admitted he made “too many mistakes” in the 2026 MotoGP season, as he reflected on the reasons behind his “painful” title loss to Marc Marquez.
The Aprilia rider had emerged as the early favourite for the championship after winning the opening three flyaways, but his title challenge unravelled spectacularly over the summer following a slew of crashes and unforced errors. The Italian was also suspended from the Czech Grand Prix for slapping a marshal, an incident that cost him 25 points relative to Marquez.
A collarbone fracture at the Sachsenring compounded his woes, leaving him physically compromised on his return after the summer break.
Speaking at Portimao last weekend, the Italian acknowledged that his repeated mistakes and slower-than-expected injury recovery ultimately prevented him from converting his speed into a title-winning campaign.
“From my side, a bit too many mistakes,” he said when asked what was missing this year. “Obviously, [I showed] good speed but in the mid part of the championship especially, I made too many mistakes, and also the injury [didn’t help].
“My comeback from the injury wasn't as good as Marc's comeback from the injury. When Marc came back from the injury, he was already at a strong level. He collected points when he didn't have the speed but then he started winning where he was strong. When I came back, I was fast but I was suffering a lot and I was missing this kind of strategy. So it's a good inspiration.
“It's tough. It's painful when you want something so much and you see it going away from your hands. But it's part of life and I have just to try to use this as a lesson for the future.”
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Despite clearly lacking full fitness at the start of the second half of the season, Bezzecchi persevered to claim two double podiums at Silverstone and Aragon, ensuring he remained firmly in the title hunt. However, he then crashed out of the lead on the opening lap of the San Marino GP, leaving him 33 points adrift of Marquez and Martin in the standings.
Podiums at the Red Bull Ring and Motegi, plus a comeback win at Mandalika, kept him in the title hunt, but his championship challenge all but ended when he crashed at the Losail sprint after making contact with Marquez’s Ducati.
The Qatar weekend was the point when Bezzecchi realised that the title was out of his reach.
“I understood it already before [Portimao],” he said. “Already in Doha, I realised a bit that it was a strong year but it was not my year because Marc was super, super strong, and was better at the end. The better one won, so he fully deserved this championship.
“What I could do is just try to make the best that I could every race, and it's what I'm doing, but Marc was super, super good so he deserved this title more than us.”
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