Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

George Russell explains what went wrong in Q3 at Madring

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
George Russell explains what went wrong in Q3 at Madring

Pedro Acosta says KTM has gone “backwards” in Misano: Gap to Ducati and Aprilia is “terrifying” 

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Pedro Acosta says KTM has gone “backwards” in Misano: Gap to Ducati and Aprilia is “terrifying” 

WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg maintains lead as Thierry Neuville and Jon Armstrong suffer rolls

WRC
WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg maintains lead as Thierry Neuville and Jon Armstrong suffer rolls

Lando Norris "shocked" to snatch F1 Spanish GP pole from Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lando Norris "shocked" to snatch F1 Spanish GP pole from Kimi Antonelli

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's final Cup win at Gateway

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's final Cup win at Gateway

Marc Marquez reveals grid gamble that helped him beat Marco Bezzecchi in Misano sprint

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Marc Marquez reveals grid gamble that helped him beat Marco Bezzecchi in Misano sprint

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Spanish GP
MotoGP San Marino GP

Marco Bezzecchi defends start after Marc Marquez passes him again in Misano sprint

For the third race in a row, polesitter Bezzecchi couldn’t keep a fast-starting Marquez at bay at Turn 1

Rachit Thukral Gerald Dirnbeck
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi insists he “did everything right” at the start of the San Marino Grand Prix sprint after Marc Marquez pulled off yet another overtake on him into Turn 1.

Bezzecchi smashed the Misano circuit record on Saturday morning to put his Aprilia on pole position for Saturday’s half-distance race, but he was unable to hold on to the lead for long, with Ducati rival Marquez shooting past him under braking for the opening right-hander.

This marked the third consecutive occasion where Marquez got a better launch than Bezzecchi, negating the Italian’s heroic one-lap performance.

In the Aragon sprint, Marquez overtook the Aprilia rider in similar fashion at Turn 1 to lay the foundation for his fifth Saturday win of the year. He replicated the move again a day later, but a combination of Bezzecchi’s tighter line and an open ride-height device on Marquez’s Ducati allowed Bezzecchi to repass him immediately afterwards.

While the 27-year-old admitted that he was too conservative in both Aragon races, he felt Marquez managed to overtake this time because he simply got a better launch from second on the grid.

“Well, in Aragon, he was more aggressive and I was maybe a little bit too soft. But today, I can't complain about myself because I did everything right,” he said.

“I braked strongly and I closed the line a bit. He was just a little bit better than me. So, overall, I can't complain too much about my performance.”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Bezzecchi opted for Michelin’s soft rear tyre in the sprint, following a strategy adopted by much of the field. By contrast, title rivals Marquez and Jorge Martin went with the medium rear, despite practice suggesting that tyre degradation at Misano was minimal.

The contrast in tyre choices should have given Bezzecchi an edge in the opening laps, but he was unable to keep up with Marquez’s pace, with the Ducati rider pulling out a lead of a second by lap 5.

It was only on lap 8 that Bezzecchi upped his ante and brought the gap back down to 0.6s, before Marquez responded and extended his advantage back up to a second.

The erstwhile championship leader explained that he has been suffering in early laps on a full fuel tank, while he is at his strongest over a single lap in practice and qualifying.

“It took a little bit longer than I expected to reach a good pace in the sprint,” he admitted. “Honestly, I was suffering with stability [issues] a little bit and the rear was pushing a little bit on the front.

“In the three practices, I felt a little bit better. This is a problem that we already had also the last two GPs. When I start the race with the full fuel tank and everything, I struggle a little bit more in the first three or four laps. 

“At the end, when I got confidence, I started to go faster and because of this, I'm very happy. Overall, in general, it was a very good day.”

Following Saturday’s sprint, Martin leads the championship by 14 points over Marquez, with Bezzecchi another eight points adrift in third.

Photos from San Marino GP - Saturday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Lucio Cecchinello

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Giacomo Agostini

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Pablo Nieto, Team Manager of Pertamina Enduro VR46

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Davide Tardozzi, Team Manager of Lenovo Ducati

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Luigi Dall'lgna

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Ducati bike detail

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Ducati bike detail

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Track action

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team; Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

San Marino GP - Saturday, in photos
MotoGP
50
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP San Marino GP: Full starting grid
Next article Marc Marquez reveals grid gamble that helped him beat Marco Bezzecchi in Misano sprint

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

Pedro Acosta says KTM has gone “backwards” in Misano: Gap to Ducati and Aprilia is “terrifying” 

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Pedro Acosta says KTM has gone “backwards” in Misano: Gap to Ducati and Aprilia is “terrifying” 

Marc Marquez reveals grid gamble that helped him beat Marco Bezzecchi in Misano sprint

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Marc Marquez reveals grid gamble that helped him beat Marco Bezzecchi in Misano sprint

Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

Latest news

George Russell explains what went wrong in Q3 at Madring

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
George Russell explains what went wrong in Q3 at Madring

Pedro Acosta says KTM has gone “backwards” in Misano: Gap to Ducati and Aprilia is “terrifying” 

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Pedro Acosta says KTM has gone “backwards” in Misano: Gap to Ducati and Aprilia is “terrifying” 

WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg maintains lead as Thierry Neuville and Jon Armstrong suffer rolls

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg maintains lead as Thierry Neuville and Jon Armstrong suffer rolls

Lando Norris "shocked" to snatch F1 Spanish GP pole from Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lando Norris "shocked" to snatch F1 Spanish GP pole from Kimi Antonelli

Feature

Discover prime content

Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

MotoGP
Aragon GP
By Rachit Thukral
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

Will the 2026 MotoGP title fight boil down to these three riders?

MotoGP
Aragon GP
By Rachit Thukral
Will the 2026 MotoGP title fight boil down to these three riders?

What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from an intriguing MotoGP Aragon GP

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
View more