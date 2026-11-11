MotoGP Qatar GP

Francesco Bagnaia undergoes successful surgery on double foot fracture

The three-time world champion hopes to complete at least one more race with Ducati before moving to Aprilia

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 8:06 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia has successfully undergone surgery to repair two fractures sustained in his right foot during Saturday's MotoGP sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix.

He will now begin his rehabilitation as soon as possible, with no definitive return date yet set. However, the initial target is to recover in time for the next round of the 2026 MotoGP season in Portimao on 20-22 November, according to team manager Davide Tardozzi.

The Italian was pushing for a strong result in the sprint at Losail when he was caught up in an incident through no fault of his own. As Fermin Aldeguer attempted to overtake Pedro Acosta, the Gresini Racing rider outbraked himself, and his front wheel made contact with the rear of Bagnaia's Ducati.

The incident sent Bagnaia flying spectacularly through the air before he landed heavily on the track, immediately raising concerns about his condition. Fortunately, the international television feed quickly showed the Italian conscious after the crash.

However, initial medical checks confirmed that Bagnaia had sustained injuries, specifically fractures to the fourth and fifth metatarsals in his right foot. He was subsequently taken to a hospital in Doha, where it was determined that he would need surgery upon his return to Italy. As a result, he was ruled out of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

The operation took place in Turin on Tuesday. In a statement, Ducati confirmed that the surgery had been successful, with a plate inserted to stabilise one of the fractures. The progress of his recovery over the coming days will determine when he can return to track action.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"Francesco Bagnaia underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a double fracture of the fourth and fifth metatarsals in his right foot, sustained following a crash during the opening laps of last Saturday’s Sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix," the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer said in a statement.

"The medical team, led by Dr. Luigi Milano at the Humanitas Cellini Clinic in Turin, successfully attached a fixation plate to the fourth metatarsal of his right foot. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider will begin his rehabilitation as soon as possible. His progress over the next few days will determine the exact timeline for his return to competition."

It is worth recalling that, following the Qatar Grand Prix, Ducati Team boss Tardozzi confirmed that the target was to have Bagnaia back for the Portuguese GP, with Valencia the fallback option if he is unable to recover in time.

“At the latest, he will undergo surgery on Tuesday morning, so we will try to get it done as soon as possible because his intention is undoubtedly to try to be in Portugal," he told Sky Sport MotoGP at that time.

“Obviously, we cannot make that decision now, because he first has to undergo surgery and the doctors have to give us the green light. We also need to see how his recovery progresses after the operation, but Pecco's intention when we left him at the airport was to be in Portimao.

“So, there is no doubt that he will be in Valencia, but we sincerely hope to have him back for the next grand prix."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Has Marco Bezzecchi finally rediscovered his early-season MotoGP form?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rubén Carballo Rosa





Valentino Rossi in new autobiography: '2015 still hurts, Marc Marquez wanted me to lose'



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



19 h



Valentino Rossi in new autobiography: '2015 still hurts, Marc Marquez wanted me to lose'





Massimo Rivola: 'Aprilia didn’t lose the championship, Marc Marquez won it'



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



22 h



Massimo Rivola: 'Aprilia didn’t lose the championship, Marc Marquez won it'





Aprilia: “Marco Bezzecchi couldn’t avoid the collision; Marc Marquez moved in on him"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Aprilia: “Marco Bezzecchi couldn’t avoid the collision; Marc Marquez moved in on him"

More from

Francesco Bagnaia





Fermin Aldeguer defends himself after Francesco Bagnaia crash: “It wasn’t a crazy move”



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Fermin Aldeguer defends himself after Francesco Bagnaia crash: “It wasn’t a crazy move”





Francesco Bagnaia out of Qatar Grand Prix with fractures in right foot



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Francesco Bagnaia out of Qatar Grand Prix with fractures in right foot





Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar

More from

Ducati Team





Carlos Ezpeleta: Qatar GP “noise” left MotoGP unnecessarily exposed



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Carlos Ezpeleta: Qatar GP “noise” left MotoGP unnecessarily exposed





Joan Mir says Marc Marquez’s MotoGP rivals couldn’t cope with title pressure



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Joan Mir says Marc Marquez’s MotoGP rivals couldn’t cope with title pressure





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

Latest news





Francesco Bagnaia undergoes successful surgery on double foot fracture



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



22 min



Francesco Bagnaia undergoes successful surgery on double foot fracture





Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 7 h



Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award





Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



7 h



Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award





Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 11 h



Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027

Feature

Discover prime content





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe