MotoGP Qatar GP
Francesco Bagnaia undergoes successful surgery on double foot fracture
The three-time world champion hopes to complete at least one more race with Ducati before moving to Aprilia
Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 8:06 AM
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Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Francesco Bagnaia has successfully undergone surgery to repair two fractures sustained in his right foot during Saturday's MotoGP sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix.
He will now begin his rehabilitation as soon as possible, with no definitive return date yet set. However, the initial target is to recover in time for the next round of the 2026 MotoGP season in Portimao on 20-22 November, according to team manager Davide Tardozzi.
The Italian was pushing for a strong result in the sprint at Losail when he was caught up in an incident through no fault of his own. As Fermin Aldeguer attempted to overtake Pedro Acosta, the Gresini Racing rider outbraked himself, and his front wheel made contact with the rear of Bagnaia's Ducati.
The incident sent Bagnaia flying spectacularly through the air before he landed heavily on the track, immediately raising concerns about his condition. Fortunately, the international television feed quickly showed the Italian conscious after the crash.
However, initial medical checks confirmed that Bagnaia had sustained injuries, specifically fractures to the fourth and fifth metatarsals in his right foot. He was subsequently taken to a hospital in Doha, where it was determined that he would need surgery upon his return to Italy. As a result, he was ruled out of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.
The operation took place in Turin on Tuesday. In a statement, Ducati confirmed that the surgery had been successful, with a plate inserted to stabilise one of the fractures. The progress of his recovery over the coming days will determine when he can return to track action.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
"Francesco Bagnaia underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a double fracture of the fourth and fifth metatarsals in his right foot, sustained following a crash during the opening laps of last Saturday’s Sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix," the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer said in a statement.
"The medical team, led by Dr. Luigi Milano at the Humanitas Cellini Clinic in Turin, successfully attached a fixation plate to the fourth metatarsal of his right foot. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider will begin his rehabilitation as soon as possible. His progress over the next few days will determine the exact timeline for his return to competition."
It is worth recalling that, following the Qatar Grand Prix, Ducati Team boss Tardozzi confirmed that the target was to have Bagnaia back for the Portuguese GP, with Valencia the fallback option if he is unable to recover in time.
“At the latest, he will undergo surgery on Tuesday morning, so we will try to get it done as soon as possible because his intention is undoubtedly to try to be in Portugal," he told Sky Sport MotoGP at that time.
“Obviously, we cannot make that decision now, because he first has to undergo surgery and the doctors have to give us the green light. We also need to see how his recovery progresses after the operation, but Pecco's intention when we left him at the airport was to be in Portimao.
“So, there is no doubt that he will be in Valencia, but we sincerely hope to have him back for the next grand prix."
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