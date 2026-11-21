MotoGP Portuguese GP

Marco Bezzecchi hails end to sprint "torture" as he completes part one of "miracle" needed for MotoGP title

The Aprilia rider kept his unlikely title hopes alive by breaking his 2026 sprint duck at Portimao

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 3:44 PM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi said after the Qatar Grand Prix that he "needed a miracle" to win the 2026 MotoGP title. Given the requirement to win the two remaining sprints and grands prix, with Marc Marquez failing to score, that was no exaggeration.

The Aprilia rider's battle to secure sprint victories - a drought stretching back to last year's Australian Grand Prix - only added to the absurdity of his challenge.

But while Bezzecchi's chances of actually becoming champion still need something pretty close to divine intervention, he remains theoretically in the hunt after ticking the first of those four boxes. By winning the sprint at Portimao on Saturday, with Marquez shocking the world by falling on the penultimate lap, Bezzecchi got just what he required.

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Realistically, however, the biggest joy for the Italian will be ending that lengthy sprint curse. The Portuguese win brings his career haul of Saturday wins up to five - still fewer than half of the 12 grands prix he has won.

"I'm so happy, the sprint has been like a torture for me till now," said Bezzecchi in parc ferme. "I'm so very, very happy to make this kind of result.

"Huge thanks to the team because they never stopped believing in me and they always found a way to make me comfortable. And today was the day.

"Now we continue working for tomorrow and we will try our best in the longer race."

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The man from Rimini will be firm favourite to repeat his 2025 Portuguese GP win. He qualified on pole position by almost half a second on Saturday morning, confirming that he was the class of the field around a lap of Portimao.

Should he claim victory on Sunday, it will be the first time that Bezzecchi has won at any circuit for a second time in his premier class career.

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