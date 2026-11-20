MotoGP Portuguese GP

'Marco Bezzecchi is fastest at Portimao,' says Alex Marquez - after going fastest

Bezzecchi wasn't technically quickest in Friday, but the man who was reckons we shouldn't be fooled

Richard Asher Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 7:33 PM

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Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex Marquez, the pace-setter at Portimao on Friday, says Marco Bezzecchi is still the man to beat over the weekend - and that the Aprilia quartet should yet come to the fore.

The Gresini rider led a Ducati one-two in Practice, with Bezzecchi the only Aprilia to make the top eight. Jorge Martin, Bezzecchi's partner at the factory team and the only other man with a theoretical chance to stop Marc Marquez winning the world title, just scraped into Q2.

Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez managed to emulate Martin's narrow success, while the second Trackhouse rider, Ai Ogura, did not make the Q2 cut at all.

But Alex said onlookers should not be deceived into thinking that Ducati has assumed the role of favourite from the fancied Noale bikes.

"Aprilia have something more here than Ducati," remarked Alex. "I think that on one lap we were able to be in front of them, but Marco is super fast here. He's the fastest one on race pace and he has like two or three tenths over everybody. So, he's flying."

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Bezzecchi, who won the Portuguese Grand Prix at this venue a year ago, was fastest as this year's edition got underway with the morning session on Friday. In the afternoon, he was confident enough to continue lapping with the same medium front tyre until very late. As it turned out, his best time from the first half of the session would have been enough to see him stay inside the top 10.

"Marco was the fastest one today, you know," Alex said. "I think in the last lap he made some mistake, if not he would have been P1. But we are there and that is the good thing, you know."

As for Alex himself, there are also physical limitations that will be a factor over race distances on the weekend. Marquez is returning from a surgical procedure that saw him miss the Qatar Grand Prix two weeks ago.

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"I'm worried about the long race on Sunday. But on one lap and all that, I can be quite fast.

"It's uncomfortable because the cut [from the surgery] is quite fresh and with the leathers, you know, the friction is not really good. And then the muscles also are not really good.

"So I will need to work after Valencia [next weekend's season finale], but for now, you know, it's like it is and I need to survive.

"Tomorrow I will need to listen to my body, you know. In some places I cannot really ride in a good way, especially in the first braking area, first corner and then also the fast changes of direction."

"So on that point I have some margin, but for the rest, you know, I can ride in a really good way."

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Previous article Ducati dismisses doubts over Marc Marquez’s future: “He will be with us after this season”

Next article Marc Marquez's body felt "stiffer" in Portimao practice: "I’m the only one who can lose”

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