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Marco Bezzecchi returns to action in Misano aboard a production Aprilia

Bezzecchi returned to the track to prepare for a potential comeback at the British GP next week

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi Test Misano

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia

Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, who was injured after a heavy crash during the German Grand Prix held in mid-July, has ridden a sports bike again, completing four practice sessions at Misano.

The Italian was diagnosed with a fractured left collarbone after falling off his factory Aprilia during the opening lap of the Sachsenring sprint on 11 July. That same day, he travelled back to his home country, Italy, and underwent surgery on Sunday morning.

"Bezzecchi successfully underwent surgery performed by Dr Giuseppe Porcellini at the University Hospital of Sassuolo; the fracture of his left collarbone was reduced and stabilised," the team revealed at the time.

Less than three weeks after that operation, Bezzecchi was able to complete his first training session on a motorcycle, specifically on one of the Noale manufacturer's production sports bikes on Wednesday.

"Marco Bezzecchi completed yesterday a session of four runs aboard his RSV4 at the Misano circuit," Aprilia said in a brief statement. "His rehabilitation programme is progressing as planned. His next appointment will be at Silverstone, where he will undergo a medical assessment with the MotoGP medical team.

The statement confirmed that Bezzecchi, the winner of four of the first seven grands prix of the year and championship leader until the Assen race, will be able to return to action at Silverstone next week, if MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte gives him the all-clear.

Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi

Photo by: Aprilia

In addition to the collarbone operation on 12 July, Bezzecchi also underwent a minor routine procedure on his knee, as his team also reported on 18 July.

"We would like to provide a brief update on Marco, who underwent a routine procedure this Saturday to clean the wound on his left knee, an injury he sustained during his crash at Sachsenring," the team said at that time.

Bezzecchi was involved in a series of accidents and crashes that prevented him from scoring points on the last four MotoGP Sundays before the summer break, leaving him fourth in the championship.

Once physically recovered from his injuries, he will be able to approach the start of the second half of the season with 11 grands prix remaining in an attempt to get himself back into the fight for the 2026 title.

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