Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Fred Vasseur identifies Ferrari's next target after "stronger than Mercedes" Zandvoort pace

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Fred Vasseur identifies Ferrari's next target after "stronger than Mercedes" Zandvoort pace

Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

Marco Bezzecchi warns of more ‘suffering’ at Aragon as knee injury persists

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Marco Bezzecchi warns of more ‘suffering’ at Aragon as knee injury persists

Snap-on extends title sponsorship of Milwaukee Mile IndyCar weekend

IndyCar
IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
Snap-on extends title sponsorship of Milwaukee Mile IndyCar weekend

Marc Marquez explains why he told injured Isack Hadjar to miss Dutch GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Marc Marquez explains why he told injured Isack Hadjar to miss Dutch GP

Iconic lightning bolt returns: Chip Ganassi Racing and DHL to honor Alex Zanardi at Laguna Seca

IndyCar
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Iconic lightning bolt returns: Chip Ganassi Racing and DHL to honor Alex Zanardi at Laguna Seca

How Lando Norris has grown even better since his F1 title, as per McLaren

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Lando Norris has grown even better since his F1 title, as per McLaren

F1 fans declare 'silly season now serious season' after Franco Colapinto deal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 fans declare 'silly season now serious season' after Franco Colapinto deal
MotoGP Aragon GP

Marco Bezzecchi warns of more ‘suffering’ at Aragon as knee injury persists

Bezzecchi says his left knee injury will take time to heal as he prepares to tackle the demanding run-in to the MotoGP season

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Marco Bezzecchi says he is recovering well from his Sachsenring injuries, but admitted that fluid build-up in his knee could leave him ‘suffering’ at MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix.

The factory Aprilia rider broke his collarbone and injured his knee in a nasty highside at the German Grand Prix almost two months ago, dealing a severe blow to his title hopes.

While the summer break allowed him to undergo operation without missing additional races, with another two weeks after his Silverstone comeback giving his injuries further time to heal, he is yet to make a full recovery heading into this weekend’s race at MotorLand Aragon.

The British GP weekend showed he could still be competitive while nursing an injury, as he battled through pain to achieve a double podium and climb back to second place in the championship.

But with Aragon expected to suit Aprilia’s rival Ducati, which has six bikes on the grid, Bezzecchi faces a much sterner challenge this time around.

Asked for an update on his condition on Thursday, the Italian said: “Obviously, Silverstone was good, but it was also super tough. And after the race weekend, I was struggling especially with my knee. 

“It's true that the shoulder is... I can't complain too much. I'm recovering quite well. It's obviously not like I want, but at the moment it's the maximum that I can have.

“But with my left knee, I'm still struggling a lot. Unfortunately, this injury takes a lot of time to get better, and riding on it is not the best painkiller.

“Obviously, Marc [Marquez] is going to be super-fast, but every Ducati rider [will be fast], So, I will try to survive and try to bring at home the maximum that I can.” 

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Aragon kicks off the busiest stretch of the season, with the remaining 10 races scheduled over a span of just 14 weekends.

That leaves Bezzecchi with little time to recover at home during the races, especially during the flyaway races in Asia-Pacific.

The 10-time grand prix winner admitted that his left knee, which was badly injured in the crash and required separate surgery, will continue to cause problems for him in the coming races.

“Well, it's going to be tough,” he said. “The shoulder is recovering in the right way, I think. It's clear that at the end it's a collarbone, so it's not a super big injury, but the fracture was super big, so at the end the surgery was a bit longer compared to the previous time I broke my bones.

“But the problem is more about my left knee, which is taking more time. It's creating liquid inside, so it becomes difficult to bend the leg and push on the foot peg. 

“I'm doing everything I can to try to recover as quickly as I can, but I will have to suffer. But in the end, it's like this, so I'll just try my best.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marc Marquez explains why he told injured Isack Hadjar to miss Dutch GP

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

Marc Marquez explains why he told injured Isack Hadjar to miss Dutch GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Marc Marquez explains why he told injured Isack Hadjar to miss Dutch GP

Why Ducati could have an advantage over Aprilia at Aragon GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Why Ducati could have an advantage over Aprilia at Aragon GP

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
More from
Marco Bezzecchi

How a “destroyed” Marco Bezzecchi battled to British GP sprint podium

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
How a “destroyed” Marco Bezzecchi battled to British GP sprint podium

Marco Bezzecchi reveals “disaster” injury ordeal after smashing Silverstone lap record

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
Marco Bezzecchi reveals “disaster” injury ordeal after smashing Silverstone lap record

Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

MotoGP
Czech GP
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it
More from
Aprilia Racing Team

Ai Ogura out of Aragon GP following Japan crash that left him in need of surgery

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Ai Ogura out of Aragon GP following Japan crash that left him in need of surgery

Jorge Martin no longer obsessed with winning MotoGP races like in 2024

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
Jorge Martin no longer obsessed with winning MotoGP races like in 2024

As Marquez sinks and Martin surges, Bezzecchi knows exactly who to beat for the MotoGP title

MotoGP
French GP
As Marquez sinks and Martin surges, Bezzecchi knows exactly who to beat for the MotoGP title

Latest news

Fred Vasseur identifies Ferrari's next target after "stronger than Mercedes" Zandvoort pace

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Fred Vasseur identifies Ferrari's next target after "stronger than Mercedes" Zandvoort pace

Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

Marco Bezzecchi warns of more ‘suffering’ at Aragon as knee injury persists

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Marco Bezzecchi warns of more ‘suffering’ at Aragon as knee injury persists

Snap-on extends title sponsorship of Milwaukee Mile IndyCar weekend

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
Snap-on extends title sponsorship of Milwaukee Mile IndyCar weekend

Feature

Discover prime content

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

MotoGP
By Richard Asher
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
German GP
By Rachit Thukral
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
View more