Marco Bezzecchi withdraws from German GP after suffering fracture in qualifying
Another blow to Bezzecchi's title hopes as injury forces him out of Sachsenring
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marco Bezzecchi has been diagnosed with a fracture next to his neck following a brutal highside in German Grand Prix qualifying, leaving him on the sidelines for the remainder of the MotoGP weekend.
After being taken to the medical centre for check-ups on Saturday afternoon, the factory Aprilia rider underwent X-ray scans which revealed he had suffered “a complete and displaced fracture of the left clavicle”.
The injury is serious enough to require surgery, with Bezzecchi set to return to Italy to get operated on by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini, who has also treated other MotoGP riders in the past.
“Following the crash, Marco Bezzecchi was taken to the circuit medical centre where, under the supervision of MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Angel Charte, he underwent an X-ray examination which revealed a complete and displaced fracture of the left clavicle,” read a statement from Aprilia.
“The type of fracture requires surgical intervention for optimal recovery and it will be performed by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini in Italy. Marco Bezzecchi is planning to return to Italy as soon as possible.”
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing crashed bike
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Bezzecchi was sitting in third place in the early stages of Q2 when he was thrown off his bike under braking for Turn 7. The Italian was seen rolling multiple times in the gravel before coming to a rest a few metres before the barriers.
Marshals immediately arrived at the scene to attend to him, while yellow flags were also waved to warn other riders. Although he was able to stand on his own feet, Bezzecchi had to limp back to the service road, where another marshal was waiting for him on a scooter.
He was subsequently transported to the medical centre for check-ups, with an anxious Aprilia boss Massimo Rivola seen over the phone inquiring about his health. His previous lap provisionally left him seventh on the grid.
The incident brings an early end to Bezzecchi’s Sachsenring weekend and marks the latest in a series of incidents that have taken the steam out of his title charge. He was taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in Hungary, missed the Czech GP after slapping a marshal in the sprint and was taken to hospital after a violent crash in the Dutch GP.
He was still not fully fit when he arrived at the Sachsenring on Thursday for the German GP.
The upcoming summer break, however, offers him a chance to recover, with the next round at Silverstone scheduled for 9 July. The Italian had already lost the championship lead following his third non-score in a Sunday race at Assen.
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