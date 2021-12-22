Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Marquez MotoGP recovery on track amid treatment for double vision Next / Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season
MotoGP Interview

Mario Suryo Aji: Indonesia’s next great MotoGP hope

By:
, News Editor

When MotoGP hosts its first race on Indonesia’s brand-new Mandalika Street Circuit next year, there will be only one full-time home rider for the fans to cheer: Mario Suryo Aji.

Mario Suryo Aji: Indonesia’s next great MotoGP hope

After graduating from the Asia Talent Cup, Mario made the move to racing in Europe to tackle both the CEV Moto3 series and the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2019. After three seasons of racing in both series, the 17-year-old is about to embark on his first season in the MotoGP paddock as he joins Honda Team Asia for a full campaign in Moto3.

Mario had a taste of what to expect from his first season in the world championship earlier this year in Misano, where he made his Moto3 debut as a wildcard, and he was due to make a second appearance at Portimao only to be ruled out following a training injury.

While a number of Indonesian riders have participated in Moto2 and Moto3 in recent seasons, none of them have been able to get the results needed against such tough opposition to really establish themselves as genuine MotoGP prospects.

Mario will be hoping to buck that trend as he chases his dream of becoming the first Indonesian rider in the premier class in the years to come and earn the chance to race against his idol Marc Marquez. In this Q&A, we get his thoughts on the season to come.

 

What do you expect from your step up to Moto3 full-time for the 2022 season?

"I’m quite excited for my first season in Moto3. It’s one of my dreams coming true, so I can’t wait to get started. I have the experience of one grand prix [at Misano], but all the riders are so fast, so I think I need to adapt faster from the beginning. It was a shame that my debut was in mixed conditions, which made it very hard to adapt. But for the future I think I need to learn to adapt quickly in any situation.

"After three seasons in CEV Moto3 I feel ready to step up to Moto3, I know all of the European tracks and the bikes are pretty similar. It will be difficult, but I’m optimistic that I can be there."

Do you have any specific targets for your first season?

"The first thing for me is to learn the tracks and my rivals, and making as much progress as I can in the races. And if I can make progress, the results will come."

When you first moved to racing in Europe in 2019, what was the hardest thing?

"All the European riders are so quick and they know the tracks… and the bikes are so fast. It was the first time I tried a real prototype bike as well. I was really surprised but I enjoyed it a lot. At first it was really difficult for me but then I was able to progress in every race, and I finished fourth on my debut [in CEV Moto3 at Estoril]. I also scored a front row in Jerez which was nice. But it was super hard to follow them."

 

What’s your impression of your teammate at Honda Team Asia, Taiyo Furusato? 

"I am happy he is on the team, as he was very impressive in Red Bull Rookies Cup. We are more or less the same age and we don’t want to lose to each other! But I am optimistic I can learn from him and we can make a good season together. Our target is to increase the level of the team, so I am sure we can do that."

You’ve been based in Europe these past few seasons and COVID-19 has made it hard to travel. Do you miss anything about living in Indonesia?

"I’ve not had much chance to visit Indonesia - all this year I spent my time in Europe, from March until the end of the season I was based in Barcelona in Spain. I am staying with my teammates, who are from Thailand and Japan, so at least I have people to talk to from other countries, and we train together, which is fun. But not from Indonesia.

"Of course I miss my home and my family, it’s one of the hardest things. But I have no choice but to stay in Europe if I want to achieve my dreams. It’s hard but I believe one day it will pay off."

Is it strange living with people who you also battle with on track?

"In the beginning, yes, but you get used to it. Now it doesn’t feel strange, it’s just normal."

 

How do you spend your time when you aren’t racing or training?

"Laying down on the sofa and maybe watching some movies… I don’t have much energy left for other things!"

There has never been an Indonesian rider in MotoGP up to now. Does that create pressure to become the first one?

"That is one of my targets, to be there in MotoGP, maybe in around five years’ time. If I think too much [about being the first Indonesian], it’s a lot of pressure, but I race mainly for myself and for the team. Bike racing is huge in Indonesia and I have a lot of support from the fans. I really appreciate it and I think this can motivate me even more."

Next year there will be an Indonesian MotoGP race at Mandalika. How do you feel about that and have you had any chance to ride the track yet?

"It will be amazing for me and for the fans. I am sure a lot of fans will be coming to see MotoGP and it will be a huge event. At the moment I have no plans to ride the track before the race, but I wish I could. We will see!"

 

shares
comments
Marquez MotoGP recovery on track amid treatment for double vision
Previous article

Marquez MotoGP recovery on track amid treatment for double vision
Next article

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing
IMSA

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season
MotoGP

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Latest news

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami gives himself “2 out of 10” for 2021 season

Mario Suryo Aji: Indonesia’s next great MotoGP hope
MotoGP MotoGP

Mario Suryo Aji: Indonesia’s next great MotoGP hope

Marquez MotoGP recovery on track amid treatment for double vision
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez MotoGP recovery on track amid treatment for double vision

Petrucci "loved, but not respected" in his MotoGP career
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci "loved, but not respected" in his MotoGP career

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Motorsport.com's pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late Prime

Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late

Suzuki is on the search for a new team manager after its decision not to replace Davide Brivio at the start of 2021 was backed up by its unsuccessful bid to help Joan Mir defend his 2020 MotoGP world title. But whoever Shinichi Sahara appoints next, it may have already come too late to convince Mir to stick with the project

MotoGP
Nov 19, 2021
How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Prime

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.