MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Teruel GP / Breaking news

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo

shares
comments
Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo
By:

Fabio Quartararo doesn’t believe Marc Marquez’s absence is the reason MotoGP in 2020 has been so “strange” and says the new rear tyre has had more of an influence.

Reigning world champion Marquez has been out of action since breaking his right arm at the Spanish Grand Prix, and now won’t return until November’s European GP at the earliest. 

In his absence, eight different riders have won from the 10 races run so far, while just 39 points covers the top eighth in the championship – with the spread amongst the top four of Joan Mir, Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso just 15.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, double world champion Casey Stoner said Marquez being sidelined has plunged the championship into “chaos” as it has lost its “leader”.

Quartararo admits Marquez is the “reference” in MotoGP, but feels now there are “a lot of references” and points out that “it’s not that we are going way too slow compared to last year”.

“For me, when Marc is in the championship, you can see that he’s a powerful rider in the championship,” Quartararo said ahead of the Teruel GP.  “He’s the reference. But I think right now there are a lot of references.

“It’s not that we are going way too slow compared to last year. You can see a lot of winners in different conditions. I think that already the guys that are here are going really well, really fast.

“Also, the tyre change is more equal for everybody. Let’s say with the old tyre I think some bikes have some positives, some bikes have some negatives and I think that the tyre of this year is really constant for everybody.

“That also means that it is a strange championship. But for me it’s not because Marc is not there that it is a strange championship.”

Read Also:

The 2020 construction Michelin rear tyre - which is designed to give greater grip and more consistent wear - has proven to be a struggle for some riders to adapt their machines and riding styles to, most notably those on Ducatis.

Dovizioso has been most affected by this change and says it’s “easy to understand” the influence this has had this season.

“For me it’s very clear,” the Ducati rider said. “If everybody is inconsistent, the reason is not because there isn’t a reference. 

“If you are not consistent, it’s because there is something that makes you inconsistent. And everybody did that. So, the only change is the rear tyre. It’s so easy to understand.”

Related video

Honda’s Nakagami gets factory MotoGP bike for 2021

Previous article

Honda’s Nakagami gets factory MotoGP bike for 2021

Next article

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Teruel GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Mark Porter dies from Barhurst injuries
Supercars Supercars / Obituary

Mark Porter dies from Barhurst injuries

Latest news

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo

Honda’s Nakagami gets factory MotoGP bike for 2021
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda’s Nakagami gets factory MotoGP bike for 2021

No team orders at Ducati despite Aragon GP bust-up
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

No team orders at Ducati despite Aragon GP bust-up

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Nordschleife 'scare' means no interest in 24H outing

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "probably" a formality

1h
3
MotoGP

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo

1h
4
Supercars

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks

2h
5
MotoGP

Honda’s Nakagami gets factory MotoGP bike for 2021

Latest news

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash
MGP

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo
MGP

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo

Honda’s Nakagami gets factory MotoGP bike for 2021
MGP

Honda’s Nakagami gets factory MotoGP bike for 2021

No team orders at Ducati despite Aragon GP bust-up
MGP

No team orders at Ducati despite Aragon GP bust-up

Crutchlow: Honda not wrong to move Marquez out of factory team
MGP

Crutchlow: Honda not wrong to move Marquez out of factory team

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.