Marquez adapted "much faster than expected" to Ducati MotoGP bike
Marc Marquez says he adapted to Ducati's MotoGP bike "much faster than expected" following his first test on the Gresini bike in Valencia.
The Spaniard, who was under contract with Honda until the end of 2023, was finally allowed to speak about his first experience with the Ducati after the year ended.
Marquez finished fourth quickest in the post-season test at Valencia, where he got his first taste of the Desmosedici after having ridden for Honda during his entire MotoGP career.
His Honda contract meant that Marquez was unable to speak about his test until January 1.
"I was able to adapt to it much faster than expected," Marquez said in a statement to DAZN that was embargoed until the start of 2024.
"The time came out without looking for it too hard. The Ducati is a different bike [to the Honda], with a different style.
"I'm jumping on the champion bike, so it's in my hands. There are a lot of riders going fast on this bike," the eight-time grand prix world champion continued.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marquez was quick from the start during his first test with the Ducati and finished less than two tenths of a second off the pace set for Aprilia's Maverick Vinales.
"The speed is there, but I still have a lot of things to understand," Marquez added. "Not so much to go faster, but to be more consistent.
"And, above all, in terms of communication with the team.
"I've been working with a group for 11 years, now it's a new group, but the family has received me very well and that's always nice," concluded the Spaniard, who will move to Gresini without his usual group of engineers.
Marquez will take part in the team's official launch in Riccione, Italy on 20 January before he rides the bike again in the official pre-season test in Malaysia on 6-8 February.
The six-time MotoGP champion will partner his brother Alex at Gresini this year.
