Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini
Marc Marquez admits working with a new crew chief when he switches to Gresini Ducati for the 2024 MotoGP season “will be strange”.
The eight-time world champion has spent his entire stint in MotoGP working with Santi Hernandez as his crew chief, who stepped up to the premier class with him from Moto2.
As part of his one-year deal to join the Gresini Ducati squad and break contract with Honda a season early, Marquez will only be able to bring one member of his current crew with him.
That will not be long-time crew chief Hernandez, with Gresini confirming on Friday at the Indonesian Grand Prix that Marquez will work alongside Frankie Carchedi.
Carchedi is currently Fabio Di Giannantonio’s crew chief at Gresini, and previously occupied that role alongside Joan Mir at Suzuki – winning the championship together in 2020.
Marquez says he is not going into his new partnership “with my eyes closed”, as he knows what Carchedi is capable of, but concedes it will be odd to leave Hernandez behind.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Santi Hernandez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“Yeah, as you know Gresini confirmed that next year I will work with Frankie,” Marquez, who was sixth after practice in Indonesia, began.
“That will be strange for me, but I already knew when I signed with them because I’ve been working with Santi for 13 years in a row.
“It will be strange, but I accept that situation because I know that Frankie is a precise guy.
“I don’t go there with my eyes closed. I am informed on who he is and I know he is working in a good way.
“He’s precise, he has good routines, and he’s world champion with Joan Mir.
“So, I hope to have a good relationship with him from the beginning, start the work and the find the best on the race track.”
Marquez also revealed who he will take with him to Gresini, adding: “Javi Ortiz, it will be. He is the tyre and pitwall name, and the fuel man.
“It will be him, I will bring only one. It’s a very late decision and I don’t want to break up the Repsol Honda team, and I don’t want to destroy also the Gresini team that has its family.
“I have only one-year contract, so for one year it’s ok. For the future, we will see.”
