Marquez angry as Zarco “could have avoided” Germany MotoGP FP2 pit exit crash
Marc Marquez says he is angry at Johann Zarco as he feels the Pramac rider could have avoided their Turn 1 pit exit tangle in MotoGP German Grand Prix practice.
Honda rider Marquez was beginning a flying lap in the closing stages of FP2 when he lost the front-end of his bike braking into Turn 1.
At the same time, Zarco was exiting pitlane and was wiped out by the errant Honda, which ripped the front wheel of the Ducati off.
Both riders were unscathed in the incident, but Marquez feels Zarco should have been looking for oncoming traffic as he exited pitlane.
All replays of the incident failed to catch what Zarco was doing prior to him entering Turn 1, at which point he appears to look behind him in reaction to hearing Marquez crash.
Asked if he could see Zarco coming, Marquez said: “I mean, this is a question you need to ask to him because you know that if I’m a guy that does a mistake, I say it’s my mistake.
“But this time I’m angry because if somebody could have avoided that situation, it was Johann.
“The guy that is coming out of the pitlane is the guy who needs to watch behind. And if somebody is coming, especially in the last minutes you need to stop in the pit exit.
“There’s no meaning to stay out of the line. As we see in that corner in the past, even this morning with Aleix Espargaro, with [Fabio] Quartararo, it’s so easy to crash, it’s so easy to lock the front and more when you are pushing in the end of the practice.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“We were super lucky that we both escaped from that crash, but I already heard somebody say ‘ah, Marc is dangerous’.
“If somebody could have avoided that situation, it was Johann. I was pushing for a hot lap, sorry guys, I crashed.
“Yeah, but I don’t want to crash. Many riders crashed today, does everybody want to crash? But I already visited Zarco and he's ok, so we were super lucky.”
This capped off a frustrating day for Marquez at the Sachsenring which included a huge moment going through Turn 11 in FP2, after which he was caught showing his bike the middle finger.
“The camera recorded it well,” he said of the gesture to his bike. “It was about the situation, the adrenaline was super high.
“I saved a crash in a very fast corner, and as you can imagine the adrenaline was very high and the reaction of the body was that, because I had many, many warnings already this weekend.
“So, we need to understand how to ride smoother or a bit slower and we will not have these moments.”
MotoGP German GP: Bezzecchi tops FP2, Marquez involved in massive smash
Zarco: Marquez "should think twice before speaking" after FP2 crash
Latest news
Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem
Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem
IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list
IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes
F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 from Leclerc as Sainz crashes
Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation
Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.