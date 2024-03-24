Marquez, Bagnaia escape penalty for Portugal MotoGP clash
Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez have escaped punishment after tangling with each other in the Portuguese Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The factory Ducati rider and his Gresini counterpart on a year-old Desmosedici were battling over fifth in the closing stages of Sunday’s 25-lap grand prix in Portugal.
Marquez launched his GP23 up the inside of Bagnaia on lap 23 but ran slightly wide having moved ahead of the factory Ducati.
As he cut back to try to defend the position, Bagnaia came back up the inside and the pair collided.
Both riders crashed as a result of the contact, with Marquez remounting to finish 16th while Bagnaia retired in the pits moments after the tangle.
The collision was placed under review by the MotoGP Stewards Panel, but it deemed it a racing incident and no punishment was apportioned.
The collision marks the first test for Ducati in how it manages its roster since Marquez signed for Gresini.
What will make Ducati’s situation trickier is the fact Marquez is not directly contracted to the manufacturer.
Bagnaia is now 23 points behind Portugal GP winner and Pramac Ducati rival Jorge Martin, having thrown a sprint win away on Saturday due to an error late on.
Marquez is now 27 points off the championship lead, with his first podium on the Ducati in the sprint on Saturday softening the blow to his position in the standings.
More to follow
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bagnaia “angry” after Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash, accepts racing incident verdict
Bagnaia hails future Ducati MotoGP rider Aldeguer as “one of the fastest of new era”
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments