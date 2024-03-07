Marquez “comfortable” on Ducati MotoGP bike “but not ready for podium”

The eight-time grand prix world champion will embark on his first season on Ducati machinery this year, having spent 11 seasons with Honda.

Ending pre-season testing in competitive form, Marquez said last month that he was looking for the final three tenths of lap time to get on terms with the leading riders.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Marquez says he is feeling good on the 2023-spec Ducati after a “completely different” pre-season, but doesn’t believe he will factor in the podium fight.

“Of course, [it] was a completely different pre-season because I was used [to] riding, just trying things for the bike and developing a bike,” Marquez said.

“But this winter was the complete opposite. I was focused on myself, trying to adapt my riding style to the new bike, and from the beginning I feel not bad.

“Still, there are many things to learn and many things to improve, especially learning from the top guys inside Ducati.

“At the moment I feel comfortable, not ready to fight for the podium, not ready to fight for the victory, but step by step we need to create the base and try to understand during the race weekends where we are.”

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez acknowledges the expectation on his shoulders to perform on the bike that won the championship last year, but insists there is “no rush” to get there.

He also admits that he is now at a stage in his career that he must start to “learn” from the younger riders around him to remain competitive.

“It’s true that the expectation is super high, but I know what I pass these last four years, I know where I’m coming from and I know where I pretend to arrive,” he said, referencing his arm injury in 2020 and the subsequent years of struggle on the Honda.

“But I need my time, there’s no rush. I don’t pretend to arrive here and try to win from the beginning because it will be a huge mistake, especially because the last two years I was not able to win even a single race.

“So, first of all I need to complete a base. I arrive in a manufacturer where two, three guys, especially [Jorge] Martin, Pecco [Bagnaia], [Enea] Bastianini who are riding this bike super fast, they know it super good, and I need to learn from them. I need to learn and try to adapt my riding style to them.

“But we cannot forget that every athlete has his moment and then starts to drop, and then in that drop you have to work harder and harder to keep flat.

“But young guys arrive, like Fabio [Quartararo] in his first year, now Pedro [Acosta], Pecco, Martin that are riding faster.

“So, I need to learn from the youngest riders and try to keep that level as long as possible.”