MotoGP Jerez Official Testing

Marquez 'doesn't have just one option' for 2025 factory MotoGP seat

Marc Marquez says “there have already been conversations” with MotoGP factories for 2025 and that “I don’t have just one option” to return to a works team next year.

Lewis Duncan Germán Garcia Casanova
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The eight-time world champion forfeited the final year of his big-money HRC contract in 2024 to join the Gresini Ducati squad on a 2023-spec bike, as the Honda proved too uncompetitive.

Twice a podium finisher in sprint races in the first three rounds of 2024, Marquez qualified on pole last weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix and finished second in the main race after battling with factory Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia for victory.

Marquez currently only has a one-year deal with Gresini Racing and is one of the names in the picture for a factory Ducati seat in 2025 along with Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini.

With Ducati expecting to finalise its factory team line-up by the Italian GP, Marquez has suggested that Ducati isn’t his only option for a factory ride in 2025.

“The important thing is that the results are coming. So far there was speed but no results,” he said after Monday’s Jerez test.

“Let's see if we confirm at Le Mans. I've always said it: the faster you go on track, the more options [you have].

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The important thing is that ‘the plan’ is going well and when there are results the factories are contacting me and there have already been conversations.”

He added: “Mentally, I'm pretty clear about what I want.”

Asked if a factory Ducati seat depends on him, he said: “Well, it depends on everything in general, but the important thing is that I have it clear and I don't just have one option.”

Ducati re-signed double world champion Bagnaia to a new two-year contract to the end of 2026 prior to the start of the 2024 season.

It has also penned a two-year deal to bring Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer up to MotoGP next year, though where the Spaniard will actually race is unknown at this point.

KTM had already signed Brad Binder to a contract extension through the end of 2026, while Honda has Luca Marini (factory team) and Johann Zarco (LCR) locked in until the end of 2025.

