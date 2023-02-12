Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'
Marc Marquez says he has settled on the concept of Honda MotoGP bike he will continue with in 2023, but “it’s not the bike I need to win the championship”.
The eight-time world champion has not been enthused about the progress Honda has made with its troubled bike since last November’s Valencia test.
After the first day of this weekend’s Sepang test, Marquez felt he was “still far from the top” with the 2023 Honda.
The Spaniard started the test with four RC213Vs to try, whittling that down to one come the afternoon of Sunday’s session, which he says is the base he will continue with into the Portimao test next month.
However, he admits it’s not that different to the 2023 bike he tested last November and “needs another step” to close in on the frontrunners.
“We started the test with four bikes, second day we had three bikes, today we started with two bikes and in the afternoon was only one bike,” Marquez said after ending the Sepang test 10th overall, 0.777 seconds off the pace.
“So, I already decided that is the bike, this is the direction. But it’s not the bike I need to win the championship, I need another step from that bike.
“But it’s important to have one base clear and to forget about the others.”
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marquez added that Honda “doesn’t have time to bring another three bikes” to the Portugal test, but “it was important to choose one direction, one bike” to focus on.
“Basically, it’s very similar to the Valencia bike,” he added.
“It’s not a big difference, the concept is the same, and we have the same problems.
“So, now it’s time to fix those problems. I don’t know how, I just give my comments, give my inputs on how to improve the lap time.
“And for me it was quite good because it was easy to understand… of course you are faster or you are slower, but it was important to me to know when I wanted to be fast and when I wanted to be slow.
“So, this morning if you see my lap times, I started to be more consistent because we started to work.
“When I was riding well, the lap times were more or less not bad but still far from the first five guys.”
2023 Yamaha MotoGP bike “a nightmare” in qualifying trim – Quartararo
Mir "thinking more about Ducati" than about MotoGP teammate Marquez
Latest news
Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing?
Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing? Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing?
BJR Camaros hit the track
BJR Camaros hit the track BJR Camaros hit the track
Supercars trialling Gen3 wheel nut fix
Supercars trialling Gen3 wheel nut fix Supercars trialling Gen3 wheel nut fix
Team 18 postpones first Gen3 shakedown
Team 18 postpones first Gen3 shakedown Team 18 postpones first Gen3 shakedown
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The signing that could fix Honda The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How Suzuki staff is finding new home How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How RNF Racing lost it all How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How Marquez plans to bounce back Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How KTM can reverse its fortunes How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How riders are preparing for sprints How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Marini - More than Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.