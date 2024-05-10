All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP French GP

Marquez explains worst Friday of 2024 MotoGP season in France

Marc Marquez branded practice at the MotoGP French Grand Prix as the worst Friday of his season so far after failing to gain a Q2 place for Saturday's qualifying.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:

The Gresini Ducati rider crashed in the hour-long afternoon practice at Le Mans and struggled for pace through to the chequered flag.

His penultimate flying lap in the session was thwarted by a yellow flag, before a mistake while fastest through the first sector on his last effort consigned him to 13th and a place in Q1.

Marquez says this was the first Friday practice since jumping on the Ducati where "it was difficult" for him and says his problems stem from a lack of feeling from the rear of his bike.

"This is the first Friday it was difficult, and the other Fridays were quite easy, pace was good, was easy to be in Q2," he said.

"But it's true that it's the first Friday we struggled more and it can happen.

"So, now it's time to react and try to understand what we did, where I struggle more on my riding style and try to improve for tomorrow.

"I'm struggling because I'm pushing too much on the front because I don't feel the rear. So, we need to understand how to feel better on the rear.

"This bike especially you need to feel a lot or you need to take a lot of potential from the rear. If not, you will struggle, so it's what happened today."

Marquez's crash at Turn 12 in second practice was the first he's had on the Ducati that could be blamed on overriding.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Today was the first crash for overriding," he said. "You can see the image, I was fighting against the bike. I was not smooth enough, I was not clean on the lines and in that crash, I leant too much.

"I was struggling to keep the lines and then I leant too much. So, we need to understand well and try to understand tomorrow the way to improve."

The Spaniard tried a set-up direction in FP1 that proved effective, but suggests his Gresini team may need to revert to his standard settings for Saturday after his struggles in second practice.

Asked if there was a big difference between his two bikes following his crash, he said: "No, it was very similar between first bike, second bike.

"Was a big difference compared to this morning. This morning, we tried one thing and we decided to go in that direction.

"Now we will have some question marks and then maybe we need to make a step back and try to understand better for tomorrow, because it's true that this morning I go out in the first run and I feel OK, was the best run maybe on the riding style and I was smoother.

"So, let's see what we need to do."

He also batted away suggestions that the rumours surrounding his future were acting as a distraction at Le Mans.

"I'm already 13 years, 14 years in MotoGP," he said. "So, I don't feel that pressure. [It's] the first Friday that we struggle, and this can happen and now it's time to react.

"I don't expect to struggle here in Le Mans, but it can happen. So, we need to understand where we are losing and what we need to do."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP French GP: Martin tops second practice; Marquez into Q1
Next article Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday pace

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP French GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole in crash-strewn qualifying

MotoGP French GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole in crash-strewn qualifying

MotoGP
French GP
MotoGP French GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole in crash-strewn qualifying
Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday pace

Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday pace

MotoGP
French GP
Quartararo at a loss to explain Le Mans MotoGP Friday pace
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez: Learning from Ducati MotoGP ace Bagnaia “a pleasure”

Marquez: Learning from Ducati MotoGP ace Bagnaia “a pleasure”

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Marquez: Learning from Ducati MotoGP ace Bagnaia “a pleasure”
Bagnaia thinks “Marquez would adapt well” to factory Ducati MotoGP team

Bagnaia thinks “Marquez would adapt well” to factory Ducati MotoGP team

MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Bagnaia thinks “Marquez would adapt well” to factory Ducati MotoGP team
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Gresini Racing
More from
Gresini Racing
Marquez hopes Jerez MotoGP podium 'start of my second life' after 2020 injury

Marquez hopes Jerez MotoGP podium 'start of my second life' after 2020 injury

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Marquez hopes Jerez MotoGP podium 'start of my second life' after 2020 injury
Marquez's Jerez MotoGP duel with Bagnaia "like old times"

Marquez's Jerez MotoGP duel with Bagnaia "like old times"

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Marquez's Jerez MotoGP duel with Bagnaia "like old times"
Marquez COTA MotoGP sprint podium was “unexpected” as “feeling was terrible”

Marquez COTA MotoGP sprint podium was “unexpected” as “feeling was terrible”

MotoGP
Americas GP
Marquez COTA MotoGP sprint podium was “unexpected” as “feeling was terrible”

Latest news

The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form

The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form

F1AC F1 Academy
The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia