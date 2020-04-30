MotoGP
MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez doesn't want contract renewal without racing

shares
comments
Marquez doesn't want contract renewal without racing
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Apr 30, 2020, 10:46 AM

Alex Marquez says he isn't keen on the idea of being handed a contract renewal with the Repsol Honda MotoGP squad without even having contested a single race for the team.

Moto2 champion Marquez was selected to join his elder brother Marc in Honda's flagship team for 2020 following the retirement of Jorge Lorenzo, signing a one-year deal.

But the coronavirus pandemic-induced delay to the season means the 24-year-old finds himself unable to prove himself worthy of an extension to that deal.

"I'm just looking forward to starting the races and getting good results, it's the only chance to renew with Honda," Marquez told Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

"A renewal without earning it on the track is not for me, as a rider I wouldn't like it. I hope it doesn't happen and we have many races this year.

"No one wants to go back to racing as much as me. I'm looking forward to continue adapting, getting to know the project and getting involved as much as possible.

"To be placed on hold, and more so for a rookie, is a big handicap for when we start again, but there is nothing else we can do besides be patient; now the priority is that everything is solved."

Marc Marquez is one of only five riders with 2021 rides already secured, having signed a fresh four-year Honda deal earlier this year, along with Yamaha duo Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo, Suzuki's Alex Rins and Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat.

The six-time premier class champion has said he feels that MotoGP should consider following on from its engine and aerodynamic development freeze through to the end of 2021 and do the same with rider contracts. 

Such remarks follow on from Petronas SRT boss Razlan Razali expressing hope that his team could end up holding on to Quartararo for an extra season if the 2020 season is annulled, although Yamaha has given such a suggestion short shrift.

“The situation is difficult,” Marquez told Marca. “I have already renewed for four years with Honda. It was a risky bet on both sides, but I think it was a good one.

“There are, however, many who have not yet signed a contract, who must prove they deserve a place in MotoGP, in Moto2, in Moto3, and among those is my brother. I think teams need to have tact, or a slightly more open mind.

“The development of motorcycles has been frozen from 2020 to 2021, and I think it is a good thing because the budgets of the team will also be affected by this pandemic.

"Why not do something similar with rider contracts? They could freeze them, as if this year hadn’t happened. But these are things beyond my control.”

