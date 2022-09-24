Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Japan MotoGP: Marquez takes sensational pole in wet qualifying Next / Bagnaia slams “not acceptable” MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying result
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Marquez: Japan MotoGP race “not the time” to think about comeback win

Marc Marquez says the Japanese Grand Prix is “not the time” to think about fighting for a comeback MotoGP win, despite ending a three-year pole drought on Saturday at Motegi.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez: Japan MotoGP race “not the time” to think about comeback win

The Honda rider dominated a delayed wet qualifying in Japan by over two tenths to score his first MotoGP pole since the 2019 Motegi round 1071 days ago.

Marquez is still rebuilding his physical fitness following a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020, which forced him out for three months between the Italian GP and last weekend’s Aragon round.

With Sunday’s Japanese GP expected to be dry, Marquez doesn’t believe he will be able to maintain strength in his right shoulder through to the finish to be able to fight for the podium.

Asked if he was ready to run at the front on Sunday, Marquez said: “No. I mean, tomorrow we will come back to our natural place right now.

“Of course, I would like to be on top, of course I would like to fight for the podium, for top five. But it’s not the time, this is what I believe.

“Always when I have a small chance I will try because I’m like this and my character is the same as when I arrived in MotoGP.

“But tomorrow will be a very long race. I already felt on Friday that here I will struggle to be consistent and attacking all the laps.”

Marquez’s Motegi pole marks Honda’s first since Pol Espargaro topped qualifying at Silverstone last year, while the marque has gone without a podium since Qatar this year.

Though he is keen to downplay the significance of his comeback pole, Marquez admits Honda “needs these small achievements” to remain motivated for 2023.

“It’s only a pole position, it’s in the wet,” he added.

“But in the situation we are in right now with the team, with Honda, struggling a lot this 2022, it’s a really good news for us because we need these small achievements, these small motivations and this fresh air inside the box is what we need.

“It was the time to do it, especially when in FP2 I was riding in easy mode and the lap time was coming, I said ‘ok, if it’s wet in the afternoon I had a big chance’.

“I tried to attack and I did a good lap – I didn’t exaggerate it, but it was enough to be on pole position. Sometimes in the wet when you exaggerate you go slower.”

The six-time MotoGP world champion also admitted his running in the wet on Saturday in Japan was the first time since he broke his arm that he could ride in the way he wanted.

“In wet conditions, today was the first day that I rode the bike like I like,” he said.

“I mean, last year on wet I was competitive but I was riding in a strange way and I didn’t feel comfortable on the bike.

“And I didn’t understand how the lap time was coming. But today I confirmed my arm position was in a perfect way, and I was able to brake like I wanted, go in and pick up the bike and I’m very happy for that.

“Why I can ride in wet conditions better than dry? It’s because the effort on the muscles is less, and then I can keep my arm in the position that I like.

“Then in dry conditions it’s more difficult, I’m still not ready to attack all the laps. And in the wet, the weak points of the bike is less.”

shares
comments
Japan MotoGP: Marquez takes sensational pole in wet qualifying
Previous article

Japan MotoGP: Marquez takes sensational pole in wet qualifying
Next article

Bagnaia slams “not acceptable” MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying result

Bagnaia slams “not acceptable” MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying result
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez the "boy who cries wolf" when it comes to MotoGP race predictions Japanese GP
MotoGP

Marquez the "boy who cries wolf" when it comes to MotoGP race predictions

Quartararo “a bit lost” in wet MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying Japanese GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “a bit lost” in wet MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Motegi plays host to the 16th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, September 25.

Marquez the "boy who cries wolf" when it comes to MotoGP race predictions
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez the "boy who cries wolf" when it comes to MotoGP race predictions

Ducati’s Jack Miller says Marc Marquez is “the boy who cries wolf” when it comes to dismissing his own chances of victory in MotoGP races.

Quartararo “a bit lost” in wet MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “a bit lost” in wet MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo admits he was “a bit lost” in the wet qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix and “expected much better” than ninth.

Bagnaia slams “not acceptable” MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying result
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia slams “not acceptable” MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying result

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia insists there is “something not working” on his bike in wet conditions after ending MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix qualifying a “not acceptable” 12th.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.