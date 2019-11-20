MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Breaking news

Marquez: Lorenzo didn't deserve final season like this

shares
comments
Marquez: Lorenzo didn't deserve final season like this
By:
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
Nov 20, 2019, 10:20 AM

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez says his teammate Jorge Lorenzo didn't "deserve" to have had such a difficult season as his final year in grand prix racing.

The three-time champion toiled badly on the Honda in 2019 and ultimately chose to depart from the sport at the conclusion of the season, as recent injuries had taken their toll.

Yet despite Lorenzo's ill-fated campaign, his Repsol Honda team beat Ducati to the teams' title in the final race, with the imperious Marquez giving Honda a 2019 'triple crown' of riders', teams' and manufacturers' honours almost single-handedly.

"Finally we achieved our goal, the triple crown, to be able to say that Honda won everything in this 2019 - obviously thanks to the perfect season Marc did, not so much about my help," Lorenzo acknowledged, although both his 28-point contribution and the 16 points scored by stand-in Stefan Bradl were not extraneous given Repsol Honda only beat Ducati by 13 points.

Speaking after he'd concluded the season with his 12th win, Marquez said he was delighted to wrap up the teams' crown also for Lorenzo.

"We finished in the best way, that was winning the race in Valencia but especially taking the teams' championship, because all the Repsol Honda [crew] deserve it, and it's a way to say thanks, or bye, to Jorge.

"In the end the Jorge that I have in mind, that everybody has in mind, is the five-time world champion. And in the end we will celebrate something together, and this also makes me happy.

"Jorge does not deserve to have this as his retirement year, this season does not reflect his great career and what it has meant for motorcycling.

"It meant a lot on his part that he came to celebrate the championship here on the podium with us."

Read Also:

Marquez, who claimed his 12th win of the season in Valencia, had slipped down to sixth at the start but swiftly recovered to second place and reeled in race leader Fabio Quartararo.

And while he'd left it until the last lap to overtake Quartararo for the lead in Misano and Buriram, he sought to pass the Frenchman earlier this time, making the move on the eighth lap and controlling the race from there.

"In Malaysia I did the best start of the season, here I did the worst start of the season," Marquez said. "Something happened, was a little bit downhill, the bike was moving, my body position was not the correct one and I started not so good.

"But apart from that we did a great comeback. In two laps we overtook many riders, and Fabio was going away and in two or three laps I caught him.

"My strategy, I told to Alberto [Puig, team boss] before the race, is try to lead the race. Here for technical reasons I felt better in front than behind and it's what I did - catch Fabio and try to overtake him as soon as possible."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: MotoGP

Next article
Valencia MotoGP test: Day 1 in pictures

Previous article

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 1 in pictures

Next article

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

2
TCR Australia

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

3
MotoGP

Zarco: Qualifying behind injured Rossi brings "shame"

4
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

2h
5
Formula 1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.